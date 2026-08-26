For years, an economically booming China built more gas-fired power plants each year than the US. But now that trend has reversed, as US construction of this type of plant surged by 76% this year. The main driver of the gas-fired plant boom is the staggering electricity demand of AI data centers. Gas is cleaner than coal, of course, but it is still a fossil fuel. Some estimates warn that data centers’ power demand could push up US power-related greenhouse gas emissions by as much as 20%. The US’s main AI competitor, China, by contrast, has leaned into renewables, like solar and hydropower, for its own data centers, betting that the trade-off of less immediate power generation in favor of more long-term sustainability is worth it.