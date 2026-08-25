Singapore’s baby push

Like many countries around the world, Singapore is experiencing a fertility crisis, with too few babies born to maintain the population level without net immigration, much less increase it. Last year, Singapore registered a record low rate of just 0.87 children per woman. At the same time, advances in healthcare that help people to live longer have put Singapore on course to become a “super aged” society, where more than a fifth of the population is 65 or older. To change that dynamic, the government will offer huge bonuses and other incentives, totaling more than $55,000 per child up to age 17. That would make it one of the most generous cumulative fertility incentives in the world.