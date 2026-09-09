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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11
Hard Numbers

America’s long arm of counterterrorism

America’s long arm of counterterrorism
Natalie Johnson
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynSeptember 09, 2026
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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In the 25 years since 9/11, the US has pursued counterterrorism operations in dozens of countries around the world. Brown University’s Cost of War Project tracked operations in nearly 80 countries between 2021 and 2023, or roughly 40% of countries worldwide. In most countries where the US conducted operations, it trained or assisted local security forces’ counterterrorism efforts. In the Middle East and North Africa, the US has also carried out proxy missions, called “127e” programs, where local operatives carry out US objectives.

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