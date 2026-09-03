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Thousands rally against immigration in Spain, Mexico’s homicide rate falls, Xi pushes for new security framework in Middle East

Thousands of people gather at the Palacio de Cibeles, seat of the Madrid City Council, in Madrid, Spain during demonstrations held outside city halls in autonomous communities across Spain in protest of the mass entry of migrants at the Ceuta border.

Thousands of people gather at the Palacio de Cibeles, seat of the Madrid City Council, in Madrid, Spain, on September 2, 2024, during demonstrations held outside city halls in autonomous communities across Spain in protest of the mass entry of migrants at the Ceuta border.

Aaron Heredia/NurPhoto
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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September 03, 2026
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Immigration protests rock Spain

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Wednesday in protest against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s welcoming immigration policy and his handling of the immigration crisis in the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta. In July, more than 70,000 people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco in the space of 48 hours. At least 100 people died in the rush, and around 5,000 migrants remain stranded in makeshift camps in Ceuta. At the protests, calls for his resignation were accompanied by signs reading “Sánchez to prison” and “Invaders — go home!” Sánchez has deflected criticism for the crisis toward Russia and Israel, which he has suggested, without clear evidence, spread misinformation about Spain’s migration policy in order to encourage the rush. Frustrations over the crisis now put Sánchez, who has adopted a permissive but polarizing approach to immigration, in a tough spot as he faces re-election next year.

Mexico’s murder rate plunges – but questions remain

Mexico’s homicide rate has fallen by 50% since 2020, with a notable decline under President Claudia Sheinbaum who has pushed to curb surging violence among powerful drug cartels since taking office in 2024. Her approach – targeting cartel leadership with policing actions while also seeking to address the underlying factors that draw young people into organized crime – contrasts sharply with other regional leaders who have, following the example of El Salvador’s right-wing president Nayib Bukele, embraced tougher security policies centered on mass arrests and incarceration. But how much credit Sheinbaum deserves is up for debate: Some experts argue that shifting cartel dynamics and rivalries have also helped drive down killings. And while homicides have fallen, “disappearances” remain high and controversial – many argue that those who remain missing are in fact dead but will never make it into the homicide statistics.

Xi Jinping calls for new Middle East order

Chinese president Xi Jinping visited Egypt this week for the first time in a decade, in a trip meant to boost Beijing’s partnership with the Arab world’s most populous country, while also taking a swipe at US missteps in the region. The visit comes amid roiling regional instability, with the US locked in a stalemated war with Iran that has choked off Gulf energy supplies, exposed US allies to retaliatory Iranian strikes, and raised fresh questions about Washington’s role in the region. Standing in Cairo, which is still one of the world’s largest recipients of US military aid, Xi Jinping said the region should take control of its own destiny without “double standards” from “powers outside the region.” But China’s ambition to take on a bigger regional role itself faces an obvious challenge — the US retains a massive military and security presence in the region which China cannot match.

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