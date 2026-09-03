Thousands rally against immigration in Spain, Mexico’s homicide rate falls, Xi pushes for new security framework in Middle East

Immigration protests rock Spain

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Spain on Wednesday in protest against Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s welcoming immigration policy and his handling of the immigration crisis in the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta. In July, more than 70,000 people crossed into Ceuta from Morocco in the space of 48 hours. At least 100 people died in the rush, and around 5,000 migrants remain stranded in makeshift camps in Ceuta. At the protests, calls for his resignation were accompanied by signs reading “Sánchez to prison” and “Invaders — go home!” Sánchez has deflected criticism for the crisis toward Russia and Israel, which he has suggested, without clear evidence, spread misinformation about Spain’s migration policy in order to encourage the rush. Frustrations over the crisis now put Sánchez, who has adopted a permissive but polarizing approach to immigration, in a tough spot as he faces re-election next year.

Mexico’s murder rate plunges – but questions remain

Mexico’s homicide rate has fallen by 50% since 2020, with a notable decline under President Claudia Sheinbaum who has pushed to curb surging violence among powerful drug cartels since taking office in 2024. Her approach – targeting cartel leadership with policing actions while also seeking to address the underlying factors that draw young people into organized crime – contrasts sharply with other regional leaders who have, following the example of El Salvador’s right-wing president Nayib Bukele, embraced tougher security policies centered on mass arrests and incarceration. But how much credit Sheinbaum deserves is up for debate: Some experts argue that shifting cartel dynamics and rivalries have also helped drive down killings. And while homicides have fallen, “disappearances” remain high and controversial – many argue that those who remain missing are in fact dead but will never make it into the homicide statistics.

Xi Jinping calls for new Middle East order