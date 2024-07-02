Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political

EVENTS
Global Stage Events
Join us for more Global Stage events
ABOUT GZERO MEDIA
Blue Circle
scroll to top arrow or icon

What is “human-washing”?

What is “human-washing”?
IMAGO/Wolfgang Maria Weber via Reuters Connect

You’ve heard of greenwashing, pinkwashing, and sportswashing. But what about human-washing? That’s a newfangled term reserved for those scenarios when artificial intelligence pretends to be, well, human. AI researcher Emily Dardaman used the term in an interview with Wired after seeing a startup claim “We’re not AIs” while using a deepfake version of its CEO in an ad.

Wired also encountered a chatbot called Blandy, made by Bland AI, that it manipulated into lying about its non-human nature in user interactions — including in a role-playing scenario where it was taking medical notes for a doctor’s office. The bot even complied with instructions to request photos from a hypothetical 14-year-old patient and upload them to a shared server.

With sparse regulations and transparency measures for the still-budding AI industry, startups are emerging with incomplete or faulty products that can lie and deceive users. Is it too much to ask that we know when we’re talking to a bot?

generative aichatbotsartificial intelligenceaiimpersonationcustomer supportsupport botshuman-washing

Today In 60 Seconds

Why replacing Biden would be a challenge

How Ukraine's EU membership would change Europe

Biden and Trump both betting debates will make the other look bad

US presidential debate: More risk for Biden than Trump

Putin's rare North Korea visit will deepen ties

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

Latest