The US stakes its claim on Venezuelan oil fields, Greece inks a massive weapons deal with Israel, Russia comes to Niger’s rescue

US strikes controversial Venezuela oil deal

The US government will take a majority stake in a new company that has the rights to develop 65 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, or about one-fifth of the country’s total proven reserves. The deal aims to secure massive investment in the dilapidated Venezuelan oil industry, boost US energy security, and yield huge new tax revenues for the Venezuelan government to spend on economic development. But it’s controversial. There is little precedent for one government having such direct control over another country’s oil resources. The deal was also struck with Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodriguez, installed under duress by Washington after the US deposed her former boss, strongman Nicolás Maduro. That lack of democratic legitimacy surrounding a matter of such critical importance to Venezuela’s economy and society could poison the deal under future governments or administrations. It is already unpopular both among Venezuelan hardliners who see it as a capitulation, and among Venezuela’s opposition, which sees it as illegitimate.

Greece and Israel sign “Achilles Shield” defense deal

Greece has signed a deal with Israel on Monday worth $3.5 billion for a multi-layered air defense system – one of the largest defense agreements in Israel’s history, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry. The “Achilles Shield” feeds into Greece’s push for military modernization and growth in domestic defense manufacturing, with Greek companies’ participation accounting for roughly $870 million of the project. Greece is already one of NATO’s top spenders, contributing 3.1% of its GDP to defense in 2024. However, a tense relationship with neighboring Turkey, with which it shares a long-disputed sea border, coupled with its being partially within reach of Iranian medium- and long-range missiles , has driven an interest in strengthening its security. Israel has also significantly ramped up its weapons sales after its combat-proven systems have generated strong international demand, overtaking the United Kingdom in March as the world’s seventh biggest weapons exporter.

Russia to the rescue for Niger’s junta