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The US stakes its claim on Venezuelan oil fields, Greece inks a massive weapons deal with Israel, Russia comes to Niger’s rescue

Oil workers drilling a well in an oil field, Venezuela.

Oil workers drilling a well in an oil field, Venezuela.

REUTERS/Science Photo Library
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for the Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.]
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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August 31, 2026
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US strikes controversial Venezuela oil deal

The US government will take a majority stake in a new company that has the rights to develop 65 million barrels of Venezuelan crude, or about one-fifth of the country’s total proven reserves. The deal aims to secure massive investment in the dilapidated Venezuelan oil industry, boost US energy security, and yield huge new tax revenues for the Venezuelan government to spend on economic development. But it’s controversial. There is little precedent for one government having such direct control over another country’s oil resources. The deal was also struck with Venezuelan acting president Delcy Rodriguez, installed under duress by Washington after the US deposed her former boss, strongman Nicolás Maduro. That lack of democratic legitimacy surrounding a matter of such critical importance to Venezuela’s economy and society could poison the deal under future governments or administrations. It is already unpopular both among Venezuelan hardliners who see it as a capitulation, and among Venezuela’s opposition, which sees it as illegitimate.

Greece and Israel sign “Achilles Shield” defense deal

Greece has signed a deal with Israel on Monday worth $3.5 billion for a multi-layered air defense system – one of the largest defense agreements in Israel’s history, according to Israel’s Defense Ministry. The “Achilles Shield” feeds into Greece’s push for military modernization and growth in domestic defense manufacturing, with Greek companies’ participation accounting for roughly $870 million of the project. Greece is already one of NATO’s top spenders, contributing 3.1% of its GDP to defense in 2024. However, a tense relationship with neighboring Turkey, with which it shares a long-disputed sea border, coupled with its being partially within reach of Iranian medium- and long-range missiles, has driven an interest in strengthening its security. Israel has also significantly ramped up its weapons sales after its combat-proven systems have generated strong international demand, overtaking the United Kingdom in March as the world’s seventh biggest weapons exporter.

Russia to the rescue for Niger’s junta

Niger’s military junta survived a mutiny over the weekend from Russian forces stationed in the country. Gunfire erupted in the capital city of Niamey late Friday after soldiers took loyalist troops hostage at an air base and attacked government forces near the presidential palace. That sparked an hours-long standoff before Russia’s Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force, stepped in to help put down the uprising. The mutineers were reportedly frustrated by Niger’s security situation, which has deteriorated since the military seized power in a 2023 coup. It’s the second time in recent months that Russian forces have helped prop up a military government in the region, after assisting Mali’s junta during an attack in May. The episode is another sign of Moscow’s growing influence in the Sahel, where as many as 2,000 Russian mercenaries are now stationed across Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, allowing Moscow to pursue resource deals and fill a vacuum left by retreating Western powers.

russianigerafrica corpsgreeceisraeldefencenatovenezuela

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