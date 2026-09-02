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Germany accuses Russia of planning drone attack, New UK PM lays out his plan, US and Iran return to fighting but remain in a deadlock

A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

A police officer in protective clothing walks next to an explosive-disarming robot (EOD) at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Schkeuditz, Germany, August 5, 2026

REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 02, 2026
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Germany and EU to hit back at Russia over drone plot

The German government has formally accused Russia of orchestrating a failed drone attack at Leipzig airport last month. The drone, which approached a cargo plane that was taking weapons to Ukraine, failed to explode as planned. In response, Berlin will shrink Russia’s diplomatic presence in Germany and tighten visa restrictions. The EU, meanwhile, will hold a special meeting on countering increasing instances of Russian “hybrid warfare” and sabotage in Europe. Moscow denied the accusations and said it was “an unprecedented escalation in Russian-German relations.” Rising Berlin-Moscow tensions create an awkward split-screen inside Germany, as the Moscow-friendly rightwing populist AfD party, which is strongest in eastern areas of Germany that were once under Soviet domination, holds a commanding polling lead in two of the three key German local elections coming up this month.

Burnham sets out plan as PM

Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday addressed the House of Commons (the UK’s lower house) for the first time since taking power. In the speech, he set out his vision for his term, and blamed Brexit, deindustrialization, and the 1980s privatizations under PM Margaret Thatcher for the country’s current economic malaise. He called for reclaiming public control of services and utilities, decentralizing political power, addressing the climate crisis, and increasing defense spending, while also introducing measures to ease the cost of living. Despite being one of the UK’s most popular politicians (46% of Britons have a favorable opinion of him), he will quickly face tough tradeoffs as he seeks to advance an ambitious agenda without blowing out the budget. The global bond selloff is already reducing his room to issue more debt, and he’ll be in trouble fast if he reverses his predecessor’s pledge not to raise income taxes.

US and Iran trade big blows again

The US and Iran traded blows overnight in their biggest escalation since July. Iran launched missiles at US targets across the region while Tehran said a US strike had hit a wedding in Hormozgan province in southern Iran. Just last week, President Donald Trump said Washington would prioritize economic pressure to force Tehran back to the negotiating table, but Iran, which has signaled it believes it can wait out Trump’s presidency, has not moderated its positions since. Despite signing a memorandum of understanding in June, which envisioned a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as prelude to a wider deal on Iran’s nuclear program and regional posture, the two sides remain deadlocked. Trump wants to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to ease inflation ahead of the midterms, but is reluctant to fully resume a deeply unpopular war. Iran seeks to avoid full scale war again, but wants to preserve its critical strategic hold over Hormuz.

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