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Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11
Graphic Truth

The global geography of terrorism is shifting

The global geography of terrorism is shifting
Eileen Zhang
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickSeptember 08, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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In the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the global fight against terrorism was overwhelmingly focused on the Middle East. Al-Qaeda had found sanctuary under the Taliban, and the United States was about to embark on wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that would define the War on Terror for the next two decades. Twenty-five years later, the geography of terrorism looks very different.

South Asia also remains a major hub of terrorism, particularly in Afghanistan and Pakistan, but the most dramatic shift in the number of terrorist attacks has been toward sub-Saharan Africa. The rise of Boko Haram since 2009 in northeastern Nigeria helped turn the Sahel into a hot spot of terrorism.

Al-Qaeda affiliates have established roots in the region through militants pushed south from Algeria, eventually building relationships with local armed groups. ISIS followed a similar model, encouraging existing organizations to pledge allegiance to its global movement. Boko Haram did so in 2015, giving rise to ISIS’s “West Africa Province.”

The Sahel proved to be a fertile ground for insurgency. Weak governments and porous borders left huge areas with little state presence, while poverty, sectarian tensions, corruption, and abuses by security forces provided grievances extremists could exploit. A wave of military coups has further weakened institutions, and the withdrawal of French and other Western forces has created new security vacuums that military governments have struggled to fill.

The terrorist threat that defined the beginning of the 21st century hasn’t disappeared. But the conditions that allow it to thrive, and the places where those conditions exist, have changed significantly.

algeriaalqaedaboko haramiraqisismiddle easttalibanterrorismsahel

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