Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Special Coverage: 25 Years Since 9/11
Graphic Truth

Terrorism fades as Americans’ top concern

Terrorism fades as Americans’ top concern
GZERO Media/Eileen Zhang/Paige Parsacala
By Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

See Full Bio
Paige Parsacala,
Paige Parsacala
Paige Fusco is a graphic designer creating visualizations - data-driven and otherwise - for Eurasia Group and GZERO Media.
See Full Bio
Eileen Zhang
Eileen Zhang
See Full Bio
September 10, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

The month after 9/11, terrorism was the most significant concern for Americans. In polling conducted by Gallup the following month – and just days after the invasion of Afghanistan –46% of Americans said terrorism was their top concern. At the same time, trust in government hit a three-decade high in 2001, buoyed by President George W. Bush’s decisive response to the attacks. When the US invaded Afghanistan in October of that year, 92% of Americans supported the decision.

Fast forward 25 years, the top problems have shifted away from terrorism – less than 1% of respondents ranked it their top problem in August 2026. Instead, the economy is increasingly on voters' minds as fuel and living costs skyrocket, driven by another US president embarking on a far less popular war in the Middle East.

But the biggest shift in concerns is directed at Washington. Although trust in government spiked following 9/11, the last decade has seen the government itself rank among Americans’ top concerns. After the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol, the number of people who said the government, Congress, and politicians were their top concern spiked by 9 percentage points to 29% in January 2021. Since the beginning of 2026, when ICE agents were deployed to cities like Minnesota as part of an immigration crackdown, that number has remained high, peaking at 32% in January.

Over two decades after 9/11, terrorism has largely faded from Americans’ minds. In its place, Americans are largely concerned about the US government itself – an issue that could be exacerbated by hotly contested midterm elections approaching.

september 11economyvotersbush administrationafghanistanterrorism

Latest Videos

The lasting impact of 9/11 on US leadershipplay icon
ask ian

The lasting impact of 9/11 on US leadership

How the AfD's rise could reshape German politics
Quick Take

How the AfD's rise could reshape German politics

Merz confronts Putin over drone plot
Puppet Regime

Merz confronts Putin over drone plot

Going to the moon is easier than ever before
GZERO World Clips

Going to the moon is easier than ever before

What's it like to sleep in space?
GZERO World Clips

What's it like to sleep in space?

Lack of AI governance is a real threat
Quick Take

Lack of AI governance is a real threat

More For You

The global geography of terrorism is shifting

The global geography of terrorism is shifting
Eileen Zhang
In the aftermath of the September 11th attacks, the global fight against terrorism was overwhelmingly focused on the Middle East. Al-Qaeda had found sanctuary under the Taliban, and the United States was about to embark on wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that would define the War on Terror for the next two decades. Twenty-five years later, the [...]

International students sour on the US

International students sour on the US
GZERO Media / Eileen Zhang
Rrrrinnnng! School bells are blaring as classes get back in session across the northern hemisphere, but something is increasingly absent from US college classrooms: international students. There were 110,000 fewer international student visa applications at US colleges and universities for this academic year than last year, a drop of nearly 10%, [...]

Germany rebuilds its ranks

Germany rebuilds its ranks
GZERO MEDIA/Eileen Zhang
Germany’s military has reached its largest size in 13 years – and is still growing. Earlier this month, the Bundeswehr, the country’s armed forces, announced it had 186,705 active troops, having added roughly 3,700 over the last year. Germany’s armed forces have slowly ticked up after a sharp decline following the 2011 decision by then-Chancellor [...]

AI has students rethinking their majors

Graphic Truth: AI has students rethink their majors (infographic) | How much, if at all, have you thought about changing your major or field of study because of the impact AI might have?
Eileen Zhang and Natalie Johnson
School will soon be back in session, and AI is playing a growing role in what college and university students choose to study. New polling from Gallup and the Lumina Foundation finds that 42% of bachelor’s degree students have reconsidered their major because of how AI will affect the value of their degree. With graduates entering a sluggish [...]