Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

Welcome to the new digital divide

Demonstrators participate in a nationwide protest against data centers, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, U.S., July 18, 2026.

Demonstrators participate in a nationwide protest against data centers, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, U.S., July 18, 2026.

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Tasha Kheiriddin
By Tasha KheiriddinAugust 11, 2026
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

In 2019, GZERO reported on a brewing backlash against AI’s facial recognition and surveillance capabilities. Seven years later, opposition to the technology, which has advanced dramatically since then, is intensifying. A survey of more than 18,000 people in 15 countries found that over one-third ranked AI development among their top concerns over the next five years, ahead of immigration, energy security, and geopolitical rivalry.

But attitudes toward AI vary sharply around the world. Ipsos polling found that people in Asia and Latin America are more likely to believe AI’s benefits outweigh its risks and to express enthusiasm for AI-powered products and services. By contrast, North Americans are far more likely to say AI makes them nervous and are less convinced that its benefits justify its costs.

North America says “not in my backyard.” The AI backlash in North America centers heavily on environmental costs. The data centers needed to train and operate AI models consume enormous amounts of electricity and large volumes of water for cooling. A large data center uses up to 5 million gallons a day, equal to the daily needs of a town of 10,000 to 50,000 people.

In Canada, a recent survey found that 68% of respondents would oppose a large AI data center near their home, citing concerns about higher energy costs, environmental damage, and neighborhood quality. Seven in ten Americans hold similar views. And politicians are responding: Mississauga, Canada’s seventh-largest city, voted last month to temporarily pause new AI data center construction. In the US, New York imposed a one-year moratorium in July on permits for large data centers, and voters of Monterey Park, California, approved an outright ban in June.

In the US, data centers have become a political issue ahead of the November midterms. Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed criticized plans for a data center in Michigan, while fellow Democratic House candidate William Lawrence made opposition to four local data centers a key plank in his platform after public outcry. In Ohio, both Republican nominee for governor, Vivek Ramaswamy and Democratic candidate for governor Amy Acton have both pledged to restrict data centers.

Fears of job losses also fuel opposition in North America. A recent Gallup survey found that among Americans ages 14 to 29, excitement about AI fell 14 percentage points over the past year, to 22%, while anger rose nine points, to 31%. Two factors appear to be driving that concern. First, North America has large white-collar sectors, including law, finance, and media, where generative AI is automating parts of entry-level work. Second, the US is home to many companies building AI systems, which gives citizens greater exposure to news about AI and its disruptive potential.

But so far, those losses appear limited: Research from Stanford University found that employment in occupations most exposed to AI fell by 0.2% year over year in June 2026, while employment in the least-exposed occupations grew by 0.6% over the same period.

Asia and the Global South embrace AI. By contrast, polling suggests people in parts of Asia and Latin America are far more enthusiastic about AI. Overall, 64% of respondents across Asia Pacific and 56% of respondents in Latin America say that using AI products and services excites them, compared with just 29% in North America.

Why the difference? Opportunity. A recent study by the World Bank found that generative AI threatens far fewer jobs through automation in low- and middle-income countries (about 4.5%) than in advanced economies (over 14%), because fewer people in those countries work in knowledge-intensive professional services.

Despite the controversy surrounding them in the West, many developing countries—including some very small states, as GZERO reported last week—welcome data centers as a means of economic development. Although countries such as Thailand and Indonesia are concerned about environmental impacts, 69% and 65% of their citizens, respectively, believe that AI’s benefits outweigh its environmental costs. In India, 71% share that view, although activists recently protested Google’s planned $15 billion AI data center complex in Visakhapatnam, the largest city in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Marching under the banner “We cannot drink DATA,” they warned that the project could worsen an already fragile local water supply.

China’s all in on AI. China is the world’s most bullish country on AI, with 80% of its population saying they are excited about its prospects. Several factors help explain that optimism. Over the last three decades, rapid technological progress has raised living standards and improved infrastructure. China has also built leading chip and electronics industries, which many view as a source of national pride.

Meanwhile, the Chinese one-party system makes it very difficult to organize political opposition to AI data centers, unlike the democratic systems in the United States and Canada. China also has the highest percentage of citizens—77%—who believe AI’s potential benefits or society outweigh its environmental costs. The country has about one-tenth the number of data centers as the US: 449, compared to 5,427 in the US. As a result, fewer Chinese citizens have been exposed to the negative impacts of those facilities.

The new digital divide. Ultimately, the AI backlash is not about the technology itself, but about its impact. In North America, many people fear that AI will threaten white-collar jobs and damage the environment. In China and parts of the Global South, many see AI as a path to higher productivity and faster growth. The key question is whether those countries can overcome the hurdles to implementation—and whether states with the capacity to deploy AI choose to pause.

ai risksartificial intelligencedata centersfacial recognitiongenerative aiprotestsai

Latest Videos

Aliens invade the Regime!play icon
Puppet Regime

Aliens invade the Regime!

Is the US-China relationship reaching a breaking point?
Quick Take

Is the US-China relationship reaching a breaking point?

What happens when global power goes unchecked?
GZERO World Clips

What happens when global power goes unchecked?

Why Trump keeps backing down on Iran
Quick Take

Why Trump keeps backing down on Iran

Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory
GZERO Europe

Thousands of migrants cross into Spanish territory

Why has Britain had seven Prime Ministers in ten years?
GZERO World Clips

Why has Britain had seven Prime Ministers in ten years?

More For You

Is Venezuela’s transition beginning under Washington’s script?

A man holds up a Venezuelan flag in front of the sun.

A man holds up a Venezuelan flag while taking part in a march calling for amnesty for political prisoners and to mark Youth Day, in Caracas, Venezuela, February 12, 2026.

REUTERS/Maxwell Briceno
Since last weekend, Washington’s tutelage over Venezuela’s regime after the capture of autocrat Nicolás Maduro in January produced its clearest step yet toward an actual democratic transition: a US-brokered negotiation between the government and a slice of the opposition, opening what could be the first credible path to competitive elections in [...]

Small countries are betting big on AI data centers

Small countries are betting big on AI data centers
Last month, Trinidad and Tobago signed agreements with American tech companies paving the way for them to build data centers in the island nation — the first deal of its kind in the Caribbean. Government officials hailed it as a transformational investment that could position the nation of just 1.5 million at the forefront of the AI boom. But not [...]

Ceuta’s migration crisis puts Spain’s government on the defensive

Dozens of migrants celebrate having crossed the border between Ceuta and Morocco in Madrid, Spain on July 31, 2026

Dozens of migrants celebrate having crossed the border between Ceuta and Morocco in Madrid, Spain on July 31, 2026, as thousands entered the autonomous city by swimming and on foot, skirting the breakwater that separates Ceuta from Morocco, while border control units recovered the bodies of 16 people in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of foreign nationals found dead in Ceuta’s waters this year to 47.

Marcos Moreno/Europa Press/ABACAPRESS.COM
The images were striking: Last week’s chaotic sea crossing saw an estimated 60,000 migrants from Morocco flood into the tiny Spanish exclave of Ceuta in North Africa, swimming around seawalls and climbing over fences. At least 72 people lost their lives, according to Spain. The unprecedented surge stunned European governments and prompted EU [...]

Is Israel the new litmus test for Democrats?

​US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) speaks during a campaign rally

US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI) speaks during a campaign rally in Ferndale, Michigan, U.S., July 25, 2026.

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
In 2024, roughly 100,000 Michigan Democrats frustrated with the Biden administration's handling of the war in Gaza voted “uncommitted” in the state’s presidential primary. The protest quickly spread to primaries across the country, like North Carolina, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, exposing how deeply Israel had become a flashpoint within the [...]