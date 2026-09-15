The land of the living (long)

Figures show Japan is now home to over 100,000 centenarians, the highest number in the world. Roughly 88% of the 100+ plus crowd are women – the oldest of whom is Kishimoto Fuyo, a 114-year-old from Kyoto City. Japan has the highest share of elderly people out of any country in the world, with over 28% of its population over the age of 65. Like many other countries , that figure is expected to rise before the end of the century.