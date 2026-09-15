Figures show Japan is now home to over 100,000 centenarians, the highest number in the world. Roughly 88% of the 100+ plus crowd are women – the oldest of whom is Kishimoto Fuyo, a 114-year-old from Kyoto City. Japan has the highest share of elderly people out of any country in the world, with over 28% of its population over the age of 65. Like many other countries, that figure is expected to rise before the end of the century.
The land of the living (long)
Natalie Johnson
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By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 15, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.