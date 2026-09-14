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AI leaders call for development slowdown, Saudis running out of options for oil shipping, Sweden’s left fends off the far-right

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, speaks during the Anthropic Builder Summit.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, speaks during the Anthropic Builder Summit in Bengaluru, India, February 16, 2026.

REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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September 14, 2026
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The “prisoner's dilemma” with AI regulation

In recent days, the bosses of the top US AI companies have supported more stringent regulation of the industry. Their statements came after a viral post from an Anthropic employee who said he quit over fears that AI could “kill us all.” A strong majority of US voters want more regulation, but the companies themselves face a classic “prisoner’s dilemma”: slowing progress only works if everyone does it. But if everyone does, any one company that doesn’t stands to reap huge rewards, given how transformative (and lucrative) the AI race is. Could government keep everyone in line? Maybe, but not everyone thinks that’s a good idea given the geopolitical stakes. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that any “guardrails” shouldn’t hamstring the US in its broader competition with Beijing.

Saudi runs out of routes for its oil

Saudi Arabia has shut down its East-West pipeline over the weekend after drone attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq damaged the crucial export route. The move comes just days after the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces following a rapid and unexpected offensive on Friday. Together, the developments are a massive blow to Saudi oil exports. The Kingdom had been sending nearly 75% of its oil through the East-West pipeline and onward through the Bab el-Mandeb amid disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz. Now, with the pipeline offline and the Bab el-Mandeb effectively closed to Saudi shipping, it has few options left to get its oil to global markets. Oil prices have already climbed above $108 a barrel, and the risk of taking Saudi crude – roughly 4% of global supply – off the market could push prices even higher.

Things go left for Sweden’s right

A coalition led by Sweden’s Social Democrats eked out a narrow victory over the current center-right government in Sunday’s general election. The big surprise was the poor performance of the far-right Sweden Democrats, whose hardline immigration message had propelled them to second place in the 2022 election. Although they were still shut out of the governing coalition after that election, they reached an agreement to provide tactical support to the government on key votes. This time around, they are on track to lose 11 seats, their first decline ever. Analysts cited broader unease that the party, which has its roots in (since disavowed) ultra-nationalist and neo-Nazi movements of the 1980s, could actually enter government. But in a sense the party has already won an important victory — over the past four years it successfully pushed for significant restrictions on Sweden’s famously permissive immigration policies. Even under a new center-left government, the country is unlikely to return to that.

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