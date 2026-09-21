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Germany’s political center suffers historic blow, Turkey weighs coming to Saudi Arabia’s aid, Major TV networks support outlets banned from White House

Germany’s political center suffers historic blow, Turkey weighs coming to Saudi Arabia’s aid, Major TV networks support outlets banned from White House
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By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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September 21, 2026
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Populist wave continues to crash through German elections

Two weeks ago, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was “shocked” when his conservative CDU party got creamed by the hard right AfD in local elections in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. That was just the start. Now his shock has given way to “disaster” as the CDU failed to even pass the 5% threshold in yesterday’s vote in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, which the AfD also won. Meanwhile, in Berlin, the hard left Die Linke party topped the vote, beating the Social Democrats who are currently in a coalition with Merz at the national level. Merz, an aloof and unpopular leader who has struggled to push through reforms and corral his unwieldy coalition, has pledged to stay in power despite growing calls to oust him. Whether he stays or goes, the bigger picture remains: Germany’s post-war establishment parties are in severe crisis, as populists on both the left and right speak more effectively to popular concerns about economic malaise and mass immigration.

The Saudis look to an old rival for help against the Houthis

Saudi Arabia is looking for help in its fight against the Houthis. The US appeared ready to come to the kingdom’s aid over the weekend, only to back out of planned strikes in Yemen at the last minute. But Saudi Arabia may now get help from an old rival: Turkey. The Turkish Foreign Minister said Ankara is prepared to provide some military support to the kingdom. Military assistance from Turkey would mark a drastic shift in relations, as both have backed opposing sides across multiple conflicts in the Middle East: Turkey opposed the Saudi-led blockade of Qatar in 2017, and has typically supported Islamist movements like the Muslim Brotherhood that the Saudis see as a threat to the monarchy. The two also diplomatically clashed after the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. With its traditional security relationships looking increasingly uncertain, Saudi Arabia is casting a wider net, even if that means turning to former rivals.

Major TV networks unite against White House media ban

The five major networks covering the White House will not participate in pool coverage this week after the Trump administration banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House on Friday. ABC, CBS, NBC News, Fox News, and now-banned CNN issued a joint statement saying that “no administration should restrict a news organization because it objects to its reporting.” The banned outlets have also sued on First Amendment grounds and are seeking a restraining order to block the action, which could lead to emergency hearings in DC as early as this week. Posting on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump claimed that he cherished the free press but lambasted “FAKE NEWS.” His presidency has seen the US fall seven places in the Reporters Without Borders press freedom rankings since 2025 as he continues to sue news outlets whose coverage he disagrees with, several of which have resulted in multi-million- dollar settlements.

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