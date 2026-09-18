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Saudis play telephone to stop the Houthis, South Africans protest against data centers, Australia hopes rugby can stop China in the Pacific

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group ride on a truck at a gathering near the Yemeni capital Sanaa August 20, 2014.

Followers of the Shi'ite Houthi group ride on a truck at a gathering near the Yemeni capital Sanaa August 20, 2014.

REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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September 18, 2026
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The Saudis ask China for help

“Hi, China, it’s Saudi Arabia, could you tell Iran to ask the Houthis to chill out?” That, in so many words, is the current telephone game amid intensifying attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi oil export routes. With the US seemingly unable to contain the regional consequences of its war on Iran, China is seizing the moment. Beijing is Iran’s largest trade partner, but it also has good ties with Riyadh — just yesterday we learned the Kingdom appears to be using China-made missiles. And back in 2023, recall, China brokered a historic rapprochement between the two cross-Gulf rivals. Beijing’s interest goes beyond mere diplomatic flex – it wants to ensure the Houthis don’t undercut its own oil imports, the largest in the world. Will China’s pressure on Iran to pressure the Houthis to stop pressuring the Saudis work? If so, China’s clout in the region is about to jump up a notch.

South Africans push back on American data center expansion

Civil rights groups in South Africa are protesting the construction of data centers and demanded this month that the government pause their expansion until it investigates their use of scarce water and electricity. South Africa already has more data centers than any other country on the continent, most of which are owned by American companies. In recent years, the government has encouraged investment to expand Africa’s data center capacity, which sits at 1% of the global total despite the continent’s booming population. But the expansion is running up against two big concerns. First, water scarcity remains a major issue in South Africa – in 2018, Cape Town narrowly avoided a “Day Zero” water crisis. Second, the country has only recently emerged from a years-long electricity crisis, and the growing demand from power-hungry data centers is raising fears about new strain on the grid.

Tackling China’s growing presence with rugby

Australia is trying out a new tactic to counter China’s growing influence in the Pacific: rugby. Australia is offering rugby-obsessed Papua New Guinea more than $400 million to help launch a professional team in the capital city, Port Moresby, that would compete in Australia’s National Rugby League (most Papua New Guineans watch the Australian league because they lack a professional domestic circuit). But the deal comes with one major condition: Papua New Guinea cannot sign a security agreement with China. Beijing has poured investment into the resource-rich but underdeveloped country in recent years as it expands its footprint across the Pacific. After the neighboring Solomon Islands signed a landmark security deal with China in 2022, Australia has been scrambling to shore up its influence in a region it has long considered its strategic backyard. For now, Papuan officials seem to be on board with the deal.

houthisiransaudi arabiapapua new guineasportssouth africadata centerschina

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