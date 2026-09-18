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Fewer migrants, but deadlier journeys to Europe

Fewer migrants, but deadlier journeys to Europe
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickSeptember 18, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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The number of migrants and refugees reaching the continent by sea has dropped sharply this year as many European countries tighten their immigration rules. But despite fewer crossings, more migrants have died. Nearly 2,300 people have died or gone missing in the Mediterranean and Atlantic, up from roughly 2,000 during the same period last year, as migrants are taking longer and more dangerous routes. In Greece, for example, arrivals are down, but deaths are up 47% as more are attempting the longer journey from eastern Libya to Crete rather than crossing the Aegean from Turkey after a crackdown on the route.

europelibyarefugeesgreeceitalymigration

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