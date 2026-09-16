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Kosovo’s most famous politicians jailed for war crimes

Kosovo’s most famous politicians jailed for war crimes
Natalie Johnson
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentSeptember 16, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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In the late 1990s, Thaçi, a former philosophy student, served as a senior commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army, a rebel group that fought for independence from Serbia. Under the name “Commander Snake,” he oversaw dozens of murders and instances of torture in a brutal conflict that saw war crimes by both sides, including a campaign of ethnic cleansing by Serbian forces. In 2008, Kosovo declared independence with backing from the US and EU. Thaçi served as president from 2016 until his indictment in 2020. His conviction has shocked many in Kosovo, where he i seen as a national hero.

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