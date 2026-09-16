Kosovo’s most famous politicians jailed for war crimes

In the late 1990s, Thaçi, a former philosophy student, served as a senior commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army, a rebel group that fought for independence from Serbia. Under the name “Commander Snake,” he oversaw dozens of murders and instances of torture in a brutal conflict that saw war crimes by both sides , including a campaign of ethnic cleansing by Serbian forces . In 2008, Kosovo declared independence with backing from the US and EU. Thaçi served as president from 2016 until his indictment in 2020. His conviction has shocked many in Kosovo, where he i seen as a national hero.