The dictionary gets a “glow-up”

We often talk about how transformational artificial intelligence will be for the world. As it turns out, it’s also changing the way we speak. Merriam-Webster added words and phrases around AI, including “AGI” (artificial general intelligence), “vibe coding” (using AI to create computer code), and “uncanny valley” (the eerie feeling that something artificial looks almost, but not quite, human) to its online dictionary. They also added other terms popular online and among Gen Z, including “glow-up,” “crashout,” and “dad joke.”

In honor of dad joke, we asked ChatGPT to tell us one – about AI: “Why did the AI get kicked out of school? It kept trying to prompt the teacher.” Do you have one that you think is better? Let us know here .