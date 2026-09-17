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The dictionary gets a “glow-up”

The dictionary gets a “glow-up”
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonSeptember 17, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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We often talk about how transformational artificial intelligence will be for the world. As it turns out, it’s also changing the way we speak. Merriam-Webster added words and phrases around AI, including “AGI” (artificial general intelligence), “vibe coding” (using AI to create computer code), and “uncanny valley” (the eerie feeling that something artificial looks almost, but not quite, human) to its online dictionary. They also added other terms popular online and among Gen Z, including “glow-up,” “crashout,” and “dad joke.”

In honor of dad joke, we asked ChatGPT to tell us one – about AI: “Why did the AI get kicked out of school? It kept trying to prompt the teacher.” Do you have one that you think is better? Let us know here.

agidad jokegen z

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