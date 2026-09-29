Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Analysis

Could a new war in Ethiopia engulf the Horn of Africa?

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia.

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.

REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Tasha Kheiriddin
By Tasha KheiriddinSeptember 29, 2026
Tasha Kheiriddin
Tasha is a political columnist, commentator, and author based in Toronto, Canada. You can read her in The National Post, on Substack at In My Opinion, and in her most recent book, "The Right Path."
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Four years ago, a peace agreement ended one of the deadliest conflicts of this century, the Tigray War in northern Ethiopia. Fighting between the Ethiopian federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a political party and armed rebel movement controlling the northern Tigray region, claimed 600,000 lives and displaced over 5 million people. Now that conflict has reignited – and with it, fears that fighting could spread across the Horn of Africa.

Last week, forces belonging to the TPLF seized three airports and attacked the states of Afar and Amhara, located in northeastern Ethiopia. The offensive came days after the TPLF joined six other armed rebel groups in forming the Ethiopian Peoples’ Forces Alliance for Survival (EPFAS), which seeks to overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

In response, Ethiopian Airlines suspended flights to the Tigray region, and the Ethiopian military claims it killed, wounded, or captured more than 500 rebel fighters. The TPLF’s vice president, Amanuel Assefa, declared the region to be in a state of “full-blown war.” The question now is whether the fighting will remain Ethiopian or ignite a wider conflict, drawing in other regional players.

The origins of the conflict. The Tigray War grew out of a political rupture between Abiy and the TPLF, the party which had dominated Ethiopian politics for decades before Abiy came to power in 2018. Abiy sought to reduce ethnic tensions by unifying different Ethiopian parties into his “Prosperity Party,” but the TPLF refused to join, fearing a loss of influence. In 2020, Abiy delayed national elections because of the COVID-19 pandemic, angering Tigrayan officials who saw this as an authoritarian tactic to hold onto power.

In response, Tigrayan officials defied the federal government and held their own regional vote. Tigrayan forces then attacked a federal military base in the region, purportedly to steal weapons, prompting a military retaliation from Addis Ababa, which drew in neighboring Eritrea, whose relationship with the TPLF had soured in a 1998 border war. Fighting ended with the 2022 Pretoria Agreement between the Ethiopian government and the TPLF, which allowed the TPLF to remain a major political force in Tigray.

But alliances that shaped the war have since shifted. Eritrea, despite supporting Ethiopia during the conflict, resented being excluded from the Pretoria Agreement. Relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea further deteriorated after Abiy began publicly asserting landlocked Ethiopia’s right to ocean access. Eritrea viewed this with alarm as it strategically controls important ports on the Red Sea, including that of Assab, to which Ethiopia claims a historical right of access. Addis Ababa now accuses Eritrea of financing EPFAS, which Eritrea denies.

The regional dominoes that threaten to fall. Could a wider war break out? Some experts believe the conflict could potentially draw in Sudanese forces, currently fighting a bloody civil war, and produce a chain reaction across the region and even in the Middle East. For example, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are aligned with opposing sides in Sudan and have relationships across the Horn of Africa with states including Ethiopia and Somalia. Ethiopia’s relationship with Egypt is also a potential flashpoint: the two countries rival each other over access to the Nile, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and regional influence.

But Amaka Anku, Eurasia Group’s Africa expert, believes this scenario overstates the capabilities and incentives of the players involved.

Anku argues that unlike during the Tigray War, “the central government is much stronger and TPLF is much weaker.” Since signing the Pretoria Agreement, Addis Ababa has consolidated power and acquired more military equipment, including drones. The TPLF, meanwhile, needs allies to fight its battles and may be attempting to provoke an Ethiopian government overreaction that generates greater outside support, Anku said. But that may not come: Ethiopia possesses far larger armed forces than Eritrea, making it unlikely to risk a preemptive strike that could give Abiy a pretext to attack Eritrea directly.

Anku applies the same caution to Sudan. Tigrayan fighters are accused of supporting forces aligned with the Sudanese government, while Addis Ababa worries about cooperation between Sudan and the TPLF. But Anku describes those relationships as loose and transactional, not a formal military alliance. She considers a Sudanese army intervention against Ethiopia that triggers a full-scale conflict “very unlikely.”

Interconnected conflicts, but not yet a regional war. The Horn’s conflicts are intertwined, with armed groups, governments and outside powers supporting one another’s enemies for immediate strategic interests. But they don’t amount to a single regional war – at least not yet.

For now, the greater risk is less a grand conflagration than continuing flare-ups of recurring violence, Anku said. But with the Pretoria Agreement fraying, Ethiopia and Eritrea estranged, and Sudan already at war, there are more pathways for escalation – even if, as Anku argued, few of the players have the capacity or the incentive to take them.

ethiopia civil wartigraycivil warabiy ahmedtplfethiopia

Latest Videos

How AI could accelerate global developmentplay icon
UN General Assembly

How AI could accelerate global development

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances
UN General Assembly

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances

The world isn't governing AI fast enough
Quick Take

The world isn't governing AI fast enough

Preparing for El Niño: How better forecasts and AI can help
UN General Assembly

Preparing for El Niño: How better forecasts and AI can help

How AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield
UN General Assembly

How AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up
GZERO World Clips

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up

More For You

Israel’s shrinking friend group

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 24, 2026.

REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ
As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage at the UN General Assembly yesterday, more than half of the delegates in the room stood up and walked out. In fact, some entered the assembly hall minutes beforehand only to walk out when Netanyahu began speaking.After the walkout, he proclaimed, “If there are any other moral cowards who [...]

Stuck in the middle?

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham attends the Middle East peace event "The Road Ahead: One Year After the New York Declaration and the Comprehensive 20-point Peace Plan" with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham attends the Middle East peace event "The Road Ahead: One Year After the New York Declaration and the Comprehensive 20-point Peace Plan" with French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2026.

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
The world’s middle powers are talking a great deal about the need to work together at the UN this week. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke of reviving multilateralism; South Korean President Lee Jae Myung talked about the “cherished value of multilateral cooperation”; British Prime Minister Andy Burnham discussed the need to “work together to [...]

Can the UN survive what comes next?

Can the UN survive what comes next?

US President Trump speaks at the 81st United Nations General Assembly

United Nations
“To the victor belong the spoils,” US President Donald Trump declared before the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. Trump was talking about the massive oil deal the US struck with Venezuela this year following the ouster of strongman Nicolás Maduro. But the message – and the very Trumpian approach to geopolitics behind it – was clear: the [...]

Russian elections: why though?

A woman walks past a billboard, displaying portraits of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy and promoting the United Russia party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, near the Moscow International Business Centre in Moscow, Russia.

A woman walks past a billboard, displaying portraits of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy and promoting the United Russia party ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, near the Moscow International Business Centre in Moscow, Russia, September 15, 2026.

REUTERS/Ramil Sitdikov
Why does Vladimir Putin even bother with elections? It’s a fair question to ask as Russia goes to the polls this weekend for nationwide local and parliamentary votes in which the outcome is certain. The ruling United Russia party, closely associated with Putin himself, polls at nearly 40%. Its closest competitors, a small handful of occasionally [...]