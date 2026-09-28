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Serbian president resigns but will run for PM, Swiss voters reject even more neutrality, Terror plot stopped at airbase in UK

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waves to citizens outside the Presidency of Serbia moments before formally submitting his resignation, ending his second and final five-year term in office, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waves to citizens outside the Presidency of Serbia moments before formally submitting his resignation, ending his second and final five-year term in office, in Belgrade, Serbia, September 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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September 28, 2026
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Serbia’s Vucic resigns, but isn’t going far

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić officially resigned on Sunday, but he’s not trying to go far. Vučić, constitutionally barred from seeking a third presidential term, is now running for prime minister in next month’s snap elections, which could let him extend his 14-year-long grip on power. Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) have faced over two years of student-led protests over alleged corruption and democratic backsliding. Student political parties are running their own candidates in the upcoming election, but are not expected to win enough seats to keep Vučić and SNS out of power. Vučić has also faced criticism from the EU over Serbia’s refusal to join in sanctions against Russia, which have complicated the country’s long-running bid to join the European Union. A Vučić victory could leave him with more formal power than before: Serbia’s presidency is largely ceremonial, while the prime minister heads the government.

Switzerland votes against stricter neutrality

Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to tighten their neutrality laws on Sunday, with 70% voting to keep the rules as they are. The referendum was proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) after Switzerland, formally neutral since 1815, announced plans to join EU-led sanctions against Russia. If passed, the ruling would have banned Switzerland from joining any punitive measures against other countries unless called for by the United Nations. Supporters of the plan argued that Switzerland had become too close to the EU and NATO, compromising its neutrality and threatening national security. Opponents, meanwhile, argued tightening its neutrality laws would limit the country’s ability to cooperate with NATO in the event of an attack.

Terror plot foiled at UK airbase

A farmer driving home from a party after midnight spots a group of men in balaclavas scurrying away from three vans blocking a road near an airbase in rural England. She calls the police. Five men, all British nationals, are later arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack at the RAF Fairford facility, which is used by the US military for bombing missions in Iran. The geopolitical thriller plot that unfolded this weekend continues to thicken: the US and UK say they had been surveilling the men previously, even though it appears the attack was thwarted only by a chance encounter. Both governments are probing ties to Iran, which earlier this year threatened consequences for the UK if London allowed US warplanes to use the base. Tehran, for its part, denies involvement. On Monday, the UK released the men on bail, with restrictions on their movement, while the investigation continues.

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