Serbian president resigns but will run for PM, Swiss voters reject even more neutrality, Terror plot stopped at airbase in UK

Serbia’s Vucic resigns, but isn’t going far

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić officially resigned on Sunday, but he’s not trying to go far. Vučić, constitutionally barred from seeking a third presidential term, is now running for prime minister in next month’s snap elections, which could let him extend his 14-year-long grip on power. Vučić and his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) have faced over two years of student-led protests over alleged corruption and democratic backsliding. Student political parties are running their own candidates in the upcoming election, but are not expected to win enough seats to keep Vučić and SNS out of power. Vučić has also faced criticism from the EU over Serbia’s refusal to join in sanctions against Russia, which have complicated the country’s long-running bid to join the European Union. A Vučić victory could leave him with more formal power than before: Serbia’s presidency is largely ceremonial, while the prime minister heads the government.

Switzerland votes against stricter neutrality

Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to tighten their neutrality laws on Sunday, with 70% voting to keep the rules as they are. The referendum was proposed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP) after Switzerland, formally neutral since 1815, announced plans to join EU-led sanctions against Russia. If passed, the ruling would have banned Switzerland from joining any punitive measures against other countries unless called for by the United Nations. Supporters of the plan argued that Switzerland had become too close to the EU and NATO, compromising its neutrality and threatening national security. Opponents, meanwhile, argued tightening its neutrality laws would limit the country’s ability to cooperate with NATO in the event of an attack.

Terror plot foiled at UK airbase