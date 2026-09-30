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Israel-bound flight hijacking sparks terrorism concerns, AI leaders sign “morally binding” regulation agreement, Burkina Faso wants to keep its gold

A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel.

A plane, carrying passengers who were on the FlyDubai aircraft bound for Israel from the United Arab Emirates, which was diverted to Saudi Arabia following an emergency signal, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport, in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel, September 30, 2026.

REUTERS/Ammar Awad
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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September 30, 2026
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Attempted hijacking suspected in Dubai-Israel flight chaos

A flight from Dubai to Israel plunged nearly 20,000 feet on Wednesday during a blood-spattered fight in the cockpit. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the co-pilot had tried to stab the pilot in an attempt to hijack the plane and crash it. Passengers and crew intervened to land the plane in Saudi Arabia. Motives for the clash and alleged hijacking attempt aren’t yet known. FlyDubai, a low-cost carrier, was the first airline to link Dubai and Tel Aviv after the Trump-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords normalized ties between the UAE and Israel. Airplane hijackings, at one point a nearly daily occurrence globally, are exceedingly rare now, owing to progressively increasing security measures since the 1970s, and especially after 9/11. The last major commercial airline hijacking was in 2014, when the co-pilot of a Geneva-bound flight from Ethiopia seized the controls and demanded political asylum in Switzerland.

AI leaders agree to police themselves

Just days after President Donald Trump dismissed calls for global AI governance in his UN speech, he invited six major tech executives at the White House to sign a “morally binding” agreement to self-regulate their AI development. Signatories include Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, xAI founder Elon Musk, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It’s unclear what guardrails the agreement actually imposes, but Trump said that industry leaders convinced him they have the tools to police themselves. There may be a political calculation behind this for Trump: the agreement comes as anxiety over AI has surged in the United States, fueled by reports of advanced models evading safeguards, fears of job losses, and opposition to data centers. The pledge gives Republicans a way to show they’re addressing public concerns without embracing sweeping government regulation.

Burkina Faso is going for gold

Burkina Faso opened its first gold refinery on Monday in a push to harness more of the value from its natural resources. The country is one of Africa’s largest gold producers, but sends off its raw materials to be refined and processed in Switzerland, the UAE, and Austalia. The move is part of wider changes to the mining sector overseen by interim President Ibrahim Traoré since he came to power in a military coup in 2022, and a drive for domestic control over other minerals like lithium, copper, and nickel. Much of Traoré’s effort has focused reducing economic dependence on foreign companies and western partners. The government expects the refinery to create thousands of jobs, mostly indirectly. He joins a number of other African states, including Guinea, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Mali, that are trying to refine more of their gold and minerals domestically.

terrorismaidario amodeiai regulationburkina fasoisrael

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