Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Malaysia sends Rohingya back to Myanmar, Andy Burnham lays out vision for Labour Party, Indians protest over women’s safety

Rohingya refugees gather in front of the office of the U.N. refugee agency after being evicted from their homes, at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia.

Rohingya refugees gather in front of the office of the U.N. refugee agency after being evicted from their homes, at Kuala Lumpur Malaysia July 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

See Full Bio
Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
September 29, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Malaysia sends Rohingya back to Myanmar despite security concerns

The Malaysian government started repatriating Rohingya refugees to Myanmar today with the goal of sending about 5,000 home over the next few weeks. Since 2017, millions of Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority, have fled Myanmar amid widespread persecution under both civilian and military-led governments. Malaysia’s move has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups, who warn that those returning could face renewed violence in Rakhine State. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says his government has little choice but to respond to public concern over the country’s growing refugee population. But Malaysia hosts only a fraction of the Rohingya living abroad. Neighboring Bangladesh is home to more than one million and has also been pushing for their repatriation. We’ll be watching whether Bangladesh follows Malaysia’s lead and strikes its own deal with Myanmar, despite concerns about the safety of those returning.

Andy Burnham makes his pitch to the UK

Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, laid out his vision for the country at a Labour Party conference in Liverpool today. Among his promises were electoral reform, changes to an increasingly unsustainable pensions system, and rebuilding ties with the EU – although he stopped short of calling to rejoin the bloc. Changes to the electoral system could reshape the political landscape by reducing the chances of one party winning power with a relatively small share of the vote. This could significantly lower right-wing Reform UK’s ability to win power. Burnham also promised to be “honest about what the country can afford” and reduce day-to-day spending in line with tax revenue by 2030 – while Britain, like much of Europe, faces a huge debt burden.

Protests in India over rape allegations

A university in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab has closed for ten days following violent protests over an alleged rape on campus. Meanwhile, the capital, New Delhi, is also facing unrest over sexual violence: last week student protests erupted after a teenage girl said she was raped in a public park, the latest in a string of high-profile rape reports in the region. On Monday, the Supreme Court blasted local law enforcement over the issue, highlighting poor patrolling and lighting of parks. But protesters say lighting isn’t the issue: sexual violence against women, and the relative impunity of aggressors, is a longstanding issue in India. Some 80 rapes are officially reported every day — likely a vast undercount. Activists highlight gender inequality, caste discrimination, court backlogs, and inadequate training and resources for police to deal with sexual crimes.

rohingyamyanmarburnhamlabourindiapunjabwomen's rightsmalaysia

Latest Videos

How AI could accelerate global developmentplay icon
UN General Assembly

How AI could accelerate global development

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances
UN General Assembly

How AI safety must evolve as agentic AI advances

The world isn't governing AI fast enough
Quick Take

The world isn't governing AI fast enough

Preparing for El Niño: How better forecasts and AI can help
UN General Assembly

Preparing for El Niño: How better forecasts and AI can help

How AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield
UN General Assembly

How AI is changing the cybersecurity battlefield

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up
GZERO World Clips

AI is moving too fast for the world to keep up

More For You

Serbian president resigns but will run for PM, Swiss voters reject even more neutrality, Terror plot stopped at airbase in UK

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waves to citizens outside the Presidency of Serbia moments before formally submitting his resignation, ending his second and final five-year term in office, in Belgrade, Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic waves to citizens outside the Presidency of Serbia moments before formally submitting his resignation, ending his second and final five-year term in office, in Belgrade, Serbia, September 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Serbia’s Vucic resigns, but isn’t going farSerbian President Aleksandar Vučić officially resigned on Sunday, but he’s not trying to go far. Vučić, constitutionally barred from seeking a third presidential term, is now running for prime minister in next month’s snap elections, which could let him extend his 14-year-long grip on power. Vučić and his [...]

France to send troops to Saudi Arabia, “Cockroaches” in India mobilize against elections chief, Xi to send pandas to Atlanta

France to send troops to Saudi Arabia, “Cockroaches” in India mobilize against elections chief, Xi to send pandas to Atlanta

The President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, received the Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saoud, at the Elysee Palace on 21 March 2022.

Julien Mattia via Reuters Connect
France offers troops to help secure Saudi Arabia’s energy sitesFrench President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday that the country plans to help Saudi Arabia protect energy infrastructure from escalating Houthi attacks. Macron said he would send soldiers, radars, and defense systems, but that they would not “engage in” any direct conflict with [...]

Netanyahu takes the mic at the UN, Venezuela’s prez pledges to hold elections, Rogue AI agent hacks Australian public health site

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a toast-raising event hosted by his Likud party, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a toast-raising event hosted by his Likud party, in Tel Aviv, Israel, September 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Netanyahu to address the UN today with Israeli elections in mindIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the UN today during a whirlwind eight-hour trip to New York. As some of Israel’s traditional allies – including many European countries – distance themselves from the country over the war in Gaza and rising settler violence in the [...]

Iran and Ukraine address the UN today, Philippines moves closer to impeaching VP Duterte, Ethiopia on the brink of new conflict

Iran and Ukraine address the UN today, Philippines moves closer to impeaching VP Duterte, Ethiopia on the brink of new conflict

Masoud Pezeshkian speaking at the UN on Sept. 23, 2026

United Nations
At the UN podium today: Iran and Ukraine The presidents of two different countries currently at war with nuclear superpowers are at the mic today, as Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky address the hall. Pezeshkian gave Iran’s side of the story, calling out US President Donald Trump by name and defiantly declaring Iran [...]