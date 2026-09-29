Malaysia sends Rohingya back to Myanmar, Andy Burnham lays out vision for Labour Party, Indians protest over women’s safety

Malaysia sends Rohingya back to Myanmar despite security concerns

The Malaysian government started repatriating Rohingya refugees to Myanmar today with the goal of sending about 5,000 home over the next few weeks. Since 2017, millions of Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority, have fled Myanmar amid widespread persecution under both civilian and military-led governments. Malaysia’s move has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups, who warn that those returning could face renewed violence in Rakhine State. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says his government has little choice but to respond to public concern over the country’s growing refugee population. But Malaysia hosts only a fraction of the Rohingya living abroad. Neighboring Bangladesh is home to more than one million and has also been pushing for their repatriation. We’ll be watching whether Bangladesh follows Malaysia’s lead and strikes its own deal with Myanmar, despite concerns about the safety of those returning.

Andy Burnham makes his pitch to the UK

Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, laid out his vision for the country at a Labour Party conference in Liverpool today. Among his promises were electoral reform, changes to an increasingly unsustainable pensions system, and rebuilding ties with the EU – although he stopped short of calling to rejoin the bloc. Changes to the electoral system could reshape the political landscape by reducing the chances of one party winning power with a relatively small share of the vote. This could significantly lower right-wing Reform UK’s ability to win power. Burnham also promised to be “honest about what the country can afford” and reduce day-to-day spending in line with tax revenue by 2030 – while Britain, like much of Europe, faces a huge debt burden.

Protests in India over rape allegations