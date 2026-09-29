Malaysia sends Rohingya back to Myanmar, Andy Burnham lays out vision for Labour Party, Indians protest over women’s safety

Malaysia sends Rohingya back to Myanmar despite security concerns
The Malaysian government started repatriating Rohingya refugees to Myanmar today with the goal of sending about 5,000 home over the next few weeks. Since 2017, millions of Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority, have fled Myanmar amid widespread persecution under both civilian and military-led governments. Malaysia’s move has drawn widespread criticism from human rights groups, who warn that those returning could face renewed violence in Rakhine State. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says his government has little choice but to respond to public concern over the country’s growing refugee population. But Malaysia hosts only a fraction of the Rohingya living abroad. Neighboring Bangladesh is home to more than one million and has also been pushing for their repatriation. We’ll be watching whether Bangladesh follows Malaysia’s lead and strikes its own deal with Myanmar, despite concerns about the safety of those returning.
Andy Burnham makes his pitch to the UK
Britain’s new prime minister, Andy Burnham, laid out his vision for the country at a Labour Party conference in Liverpool today. Among his promises were electoral reform, changes to an increasingly unsustainable pensions system, and rebuilding ties with the EU – although he stopped short of calling to rejoin the bloc. Changes to the electoral system could reshape the political landscape by reducing the chances of one party winning power with a relatively small share of the vote. This could significantly lower right-wing Reform UK’s ability to win power. Burnham also promised to be “honest about what the country can afford” and reduce day-to-day spending in line with tax revenue by 2030 – while Britain, like much of Europe, faces a huge debt burden.
Protests in India over rape allegations
A university in the northwestern Indian state of Punjab has closed for ten days following violent protests over an alleged rape on campus. Meanwhile, the capital, New Delhi, is also facing unrest over sexual violence: last week student protests erupted after a teenage girl said she was raped in a public park, the latest in a string of high-profile rape reports in the region. On Monday, the Supreme Court blasted local law enforcement over the issue, highlighting poor patrolling and lighting of parks. But protesters say lighting isn’t the issue: sexual violence against women, and the relative impunity of aggressors, is a longstanding issue in India. Some 80 rapes are officially reported every day — likely a vast undercount. Activists highlight gender inequality, caste discrimination, court backlogs, and inadequate training and resources for police to deal with sexual crimes.