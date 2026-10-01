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UK and France end trial on new immigration deal, China adds massive tariffs to Brazilian beef, Soccer drama threatens UK-UAE relations

In this drone view an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain.

In this drone view an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain, August 6, 2024.

REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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October 01, 2026
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One in, one out, all done: UK and France scrap migration pact

Last year the two countries struck a landmark deal to reduce the number of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel from France in small boats: for each undocumented migrant that the UK returned to France, British authorities would accept an asylum applicant with known family links in Britain. More than 1,400 people were officially returned to France under the scheme, which was criticized by some NGOs for alleged maltreatment of some detainees. But the deal has now collapsed. France says it prefers a wider agreement between the UK and the EU, rather than having to process all of the channel-crossing returnees itself. “Why do we have to manage this border on our own?” the French interior minister recently asked. Channel crossings by undocumented migrants are down about 40% this year, amid a significant decline in irregular crossings into Europe more broadly this year.

China and Brazil are beefing

Brazilian beef just got a lot more expensive in China. Starting today, Beijing is slapping an additional 55% tariff on Brazilian beef imports after the country hit its annual import quota of 1.1 million metric tons. China introduced the quota system this year to protect its domestic cattle industry after becoming the world’s largest beef importer. That could sting Brazil, the world’s largest beef exporter, where the industry accounts for nearly 4% of total export revenue. It could also damage trade relations with China, which is Brazil's largest trading partner – China buys nearly a third of all Brazilian goods. Brazil isn’t alone: Australia has also hit its beef quota, meaning it will soon face higher tariffs too. But their loss could be America’s gain. US ranchers are increasingly looking overseas for buyers as high beef prices have weakened demand at home.

English football drama becomes test of UK-UAE ties

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty on Tuesday of using “sham” commercial contracts to inflate its revenue and cut costs by nearly $1.2 billion. The decision could bring hefty fines, points deductions or even the famed football club’s expulsion from the Premier League. But the fallout extends beyond the pitch. Sheikh Mansour, the UAE’s vice president and a member of its royal family, owns the club — and there’s talk he could sell it over the scandal. That has Britain’s new prime minister and former mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, worried. Since buying the club in 2008, a group led by Mansour has invested roughly $1.7 billion in Manchester and given an economic boost to a once-polluted industrial hub. The UK has also courted UAE investment, including from a nearly $400 billion sovereign fund overseen by Mansour. Burnham will be reluctant to let a football scandal complicate ties with an oil-rich ally.

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