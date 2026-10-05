A 28-year-old plague researcher died on Friday after breaking a test tube containing a pneumonic plague pathogen. Russian media suggests she may have contracted the plague, though this is unconfirmed. The US said it is monitoring the outbreak, and the EU confirmed it is working with Washington. Meanwhile, 12 of the 189 people the researcher contacted after being exposed to the pathogen were sent to the Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia for observation. Although this form of the plague is potentially life-threatening, the CDC says it can be treated with antibiotics if caught in time.
Hard Numbers
Suspected plague in Russia
Lottie Tellyn
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By Lottie TellynOctober 05, 2026
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.