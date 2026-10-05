Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Suspected plague in Russia

Suspected plague in Russia
Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynOctober 05, 2026
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

A 28-year-old plague researcher died on Friday after breaking a test tube containing a pneumonic plague pathogen. Russian media suggests she may have contracted the plague, though this is unconfirmed. The US said it is monitoring the outbreak, and the EU confirmed it is working with Washington. Meanwhile, 12 of the 189 people the researcher contacted after being exposed to the pathogen were sent to the Anti-Plague Institute in Siberia for observation. Although this form of the plague is potentially life-threatening, the CDC says it can be treated with antibiotics if caught in time.

plaguerussiacoviddisease

Latest Videos

Brazil's election signals a rightward shift across Latin Americaplay icon
Quick Take

Brazil's election signals a rightward shift across Latin America

How China sees the Trump administration
GZERO World Clips

How China sees the Trump administration

The high-stakes US-China race
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

The high-stakes US-China race

The US-China battle for global dominance
Ian Explains

The US-China battle for global dominance

Trump and Xi meet at the White House
Puppet Regime

Trump and Xi meet at the White House

Brazil's razor-close presidential race
ask ian

Brazil's razor-close presidential race

More For You

Unemployment on the up

Unemployment on the up
Lottie Tellyn
Republicans won’t be happy with the final jobs report before the midterms. Job market growth was weaker than expected, adding fewer than half of the jobs economists had predicted. It was particularly bad for Black Americans, for whom the unemployment rate rose a whole percentage point to 7% – nearly double that of white Americans. Overall [...]

Small countries, super domains

Small countries, super domains
It’s not the first time that a smaller nation has taken advantage of its internet domain. Anguilla, a tiny British territory in the Caribbean, saw registrations of its .ai domain explode in 2023 and now brings in more than $39 million a year from it – nearly a quarter of its total revenue. Tuvalu, a Pacific island nation with the coveted .tv [...]

US forces leave Iraq

US forces leave Iraq
Will Fitzpatrick
This is actually the second time the US has left Iraq. The first was in 2011, when Washington ended the occupation which began with the 2003 invasion. But US forces returned in 2014 to lead a multinational fight against ISIS, the jihadist militant group born amid the chaos and sectarian strife triggered by the original US invasion. Today’s exit [...]

Budget bougie

Budget bougie
Natalie Johnson
That’s not exactly cheap for a tiny tin of fish eggs, but compared to traditional caviar prices – which can range from about $350 to $3,000 for a similar portion – that’s an unprecedented bargain. Prices for the delicacy are falling across the board these days, for two reasons. First, direct-to-consumer sellers are disrupting the traditional [...]