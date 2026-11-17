This Thursday, Denmark’s Parliament will hold a final vote on a landmark agreement expanding US military presence in Greenland. The deal , which Greenland ratified earlier this month, follows nearly two years of tension over US President Donald Trump’s demands for greater American control of the island. While it reaffirms Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders’ right to self-determination, it also grants the US access to two new areas of the island, opens the door to elements of Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system, and gives Washington greater influence over foreign investments in natural resources .



But when it comes to the Arctic’s future, this news may be just the tip of the iceberg. Climate change continues to transform the North from a frozen frontier into an increasingly important arena of geopolitical competition. Today, the area is warming nearly four times faster than anywhere else on the planet, melting sea ice, opening new shipping routes, exposing previously inaccessible deposits of oil, gas and critical minerals – and drawing interest from countries eager to exploit the region's economic and strategic opportunities.

Drill, baby, drill? Earlier this month, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the possibility of lifting his country’s decade-old moratorium on offshore Arctic oil and gas exploration. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Barack Obama enacted the ban to protect the region’s fragile environment. The US reversed its restrictions during Trump’s first term, and this month, Ottawa allocated $7.7 million over four years to oversee potential oil and gas development in the Arctic Ocean.

Carney insists these funds will support “engagement” with indigenous communities on the issue, not a unilateral decision to lift the ban. But the leaders of Canada’s three majority-indigenous Arctic territories are advocating resource development to boost economic growth, aligning with Carney's ambition to transform Canada into an energy superpower .