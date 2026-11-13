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Limited progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, South Africa’s AI push, Migrant caravan making its way to the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, November 12, 2026.

REUTERS
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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November 13, 2026
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A weak week in Ukraine diplomacy

A whirlwind week of Ukraine diplomacy yielded only the faintest breeze of progress. First, US, Russian, and Ukrainian officials met in Abu Dhabi. Then US envoys met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, while Volodymyr Zelensky huddled with European leaders in Ireland. The most tangible breakthrough was a major prisoner swap. Beyond that, deadlock persists: Ukraine wants a ceasefire before any final peace agreements, and rejects Russia’s territorial demands. Russia wants to keep Ukrainian land and, importantly, to skip a ceasefire in favor of an immediate broader agreement that accommodates Moscow’s security grievances against Kyiv and NATO. Europe, Ukraine’s largest backer, wants a seat at the table but seems unable to speak with a unified voice. Through all of this, both sides continue to pummel each other, with Moscow especially keen to destroy more of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter sets in.

South Africa’s president courts AI investment

South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, arrives in California this weekend to speak with Silicon Valley leaders about boosting AI investment in Africa’s largest economy. South Africa has the most data centers in Africa, predominantly owned by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, whose representatives Ramaphosa will meet with this coming week. He hopes to secure more investment and position South Africa as the region’s premier digital hub. But the meetings come at a tense diplomatic moment: Washington and Pretoria’s ties have been strained in recent months, with the US government accusing South Africa of discriminating against its white citizens and subsequently imposing visa restrictions on some South African officials. Most recently, the US said it would remove South Africa, along with Rwanda, from a preferential trade program with Africa starting in January. Ramaphosa will hope the diplomatic friction doesn't affect potential investment.

Migrant caravan will test new Congress

A caravan of around 1,500 migrants began making its way from Central America through Mexico this week, hoping to eventually reach the United States. President Donald Trump was quick to seize on the development, claiming that the migrants believe their chances of entering the US have improved following the Democrats’ sweeping midterm victories. If the caravan continues through Mexico, it could take several weeks to reach the US border and potentially arrive in January, just as the new Democratic-controlled Congress is sworn in. That would present an early political test for Democrats: will they push for more progressive immigration policies, risking attacks from Republicans who accuse them of being soft on border security, and a large chunk of the American public that wants reasonable immigration policy and expanded legal immigration? Or will they take a stricter enforcement approach, potentially angering their own base? Either way, immigration looks set to become one of the first major political tests facing the incoming Congress.

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