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Israeli president’s meetings with party leaders, Pro-democracy protesters prison sentence in Hong Kong, Brazil’s new anti-gang ministry

Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on ahead of the presentation of the certified results of the elections for the 26th Knesset at the President's Residence.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog looks on ahead of the presentation of the certified results of the elections for the 26th Knesset at the President's Residence.

Haaretz Pool via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn,
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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November 05, 2026
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Eisenkot and Netanyahu pitch their vision to form a government in Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is meeting with political party leaders today to determine who has the best chance of forming the country’s next government. In last week’s election, PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies won 53 seats, while opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc secured 48 – both short of the 61 needed for a majority. Today, party leaders, including Netanyahu and Eisenkot, will make their cases to Herzog. Even though Netanyahu’s bloc won more seats, Herzog isn’t required to give him the first shot at forming a government. Instead, he can choose whoever he thinks is most likely to pull together a majority. That could be Eisenkot. The two Arab parties – which won a record 19 seats – have reportedly endorsed Eisenkot, potentially giving him enough support to cross the 61-seat threshold. But Eisenkot may have to make policy concessions with the Arab parties, which could anger other allied, more conservative parties.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist sentenced to prison… again

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to 10 additional years in prison for “colluding with foreign forces.” The trial was conducted under a strict local national security law imposed by the Chinese government in 2020. Wong, who was due to be released from prison in January after being convicted in a previous national security case, is the only activist to have been sentenced twice under the legislation. The judge blamed Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law, who fled to Britain, for US sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, a move both activists had called for. Critics of the harsh sentencing say it is meant to stifle dissent and reduce his influence – by the time he is released, Wong, who began his activism in his teens, will be 40. The US consulate in Hong Kong condemned the sentence and called for Wong’s immediate release.

Brazil creates new ministry to tackle gang violence

Brazilian lawmakers have approved a constitutional amendment that vastly expands the federal government’s role in public safety, toughens criminal sentencing, and diverts a chunk of oil revenues directly to crimefighting. As part of the package — the first major push by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva since his shock re-election victory last month — Brazil will also create a new Federal Ministry of Security to oversee and coordinate the actions of state police forces. The move is popular in a country where street crime and gang violence are top concerns. Lula’s presidential opponent — right-wing senator Flávio Bolsonaro — voted for the measure remotely from Florida, where he fled after losing the election. The change will be watched closely by the Trump administration, which earlier this year designated two of Brazil’s powerful gangs as terrorist organizations, in a move that raised fears of US intervention.

benjamin netanyahuisaac herzoglikudhong kongchinabrazillulaisrael

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