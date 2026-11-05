Israeli president’s meetings with party leaders, Pro-democracy protesters prison sentence in Hong Kong, Brazil’s new anti-gang ministry

Eisenkot and Netanyahu pitch their vision to form a government in Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is meeting with political party leaders today to determine who has the best chance of forming the country’s next government. In last week’s election, PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party and its allies won 53 seats, while opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc secured 48 – both short of the 61 needed for a majority. Today, party leaders, including Netanyahu and Eisenkot, will make their cases to Herzog. Even though Netanyahu’s bloc won more seats, Herzog isn’t required to give him the first shot at forming a government. Instead, he can choose whoever he thinks is most likely to pull together a majority. That could be Eisenkot. The two Arab parties – which won a record 19 seats – have reportedly endorsed Eisenkot, potentially giving him enough support to cross the 61-seat threshold. But Eisenkot may have to make policy concessions with the Arab parties, which could anger other allied, more conservative parties.

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist sentenced to prison… again

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong has been sentenced to 10 additional years in prison for “colluding with foreign forces.” The trial was conducted under a strict local national security law imposed by the Chinese government in 2020. Wong, who was due to be released from prison in January after being convicted in a previous national security case, is the only activist to have been sentenced twice under the legislation. The judge blamed Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law, who fled to Britain, for US sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials, a move both activists had called for. Critics of the harsh sentencing say it is meant to stifle dissent and reduce his influence – by the time he is released, Wong, who began his activism in his teens, will be 40. The US consulate in Hong Kong condemned the sentence and called for Wong’s immediate release.

Brazil creates new ministry to tackle gang violence