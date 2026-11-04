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South Africans head to the polls, Meloni wants to keep wealthy people in Italy, Russia’s return to the ice draws causes controversy

Election posters of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) and other political parties are displayed on street poles ahead of South Africa's municipal elections on November 4, in Pretoria, South Africa, October 29, 2026.

Election posters of South Africa's African National Congress (ANC) and other political parties are displayed on street poles ahead of South Africa's municipal elections on November 4, in Pretoria, South Africa, October 29, 2026.

REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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November 04, 2026
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South Africans vote in pivotal local elections

Voters in Africa’s wealthiest country have a pivotal election of their own today, with over 250 local contests nationwide. The elections are widely seen as a referendum on the African National Congress (ANC), the party that has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid, amid frustration over pervasive corruption, crumbling public services, and rising migration. The ANC has seen its standing slide in recent years. In 2024, it lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years and, in the 2021 municipal elections, saw its support fall below 50%. Polls show its support could fall below 40% in today’s contests, likely losing ground to the rival Democratic Alliance and former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party. But the ANC remains the largest party in South Africa, and its loss could lead to unstable governing coalitions in many cities and strain ties that carefully bind the national government.

Meloni wants to tax wealthy residents who leave

The Italian PM’s government has drafted a special levy on wealthy residents leaving the country as part of next year’s budget. The so-called “exit tax” amounts to a 26% capital gains tax on people with $1.3 million or more in assets who decide to relocate abroad. The measure isn't estimated to yield much revenue — $4.5 million in its first year — but it comes as Meloni faces Italians frustrated by surging inflation. Wealth taxes have become a contentious issue worldwide in recent years. France established its own exit tax in 2012, and voters in California considered a measure to tax billionaires in yesterday’s midterms (the result is still too early to call). But Meloni’s proposal could also rattle the country’s wealthy expats. Some 4,000 emigrated to Italy in under a decade, drawn by a flat tax on foreign income that the country introduced to boost its sluggish economy.

Russia’s return to hockey tournament gets icy reception

Six countries competing in next year’s ice hockey world championships said they will boycott games against Russia after a court ruling last week said the country must be allowed to participate. Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic, and Latvia all said they would refuse to face the hockey powerhouse. Since the invasion in 2022, Russian teams and athletes have been banned from competing under their national flag at most international sporting events. But nearly five years into the war, those restrictions have slowly been rolled back – Russian athletes were allowed to compete under their flag at the Winter Paralympics this year for the first time in a decade, and at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Adding to the drama, Ukraine has qualified for the hockey tournament for the first time in 20 years. But as the lowest- ranked team, they could be bumped from the competition to make room for Russia. Do you think Russian athletes should be banned from international sports? Let us know here — include your name/location, and we may publish your response.

ancice hockeyitalyrussian athleteswealth taxukrainesouth africa

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