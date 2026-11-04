South Africans head to the polls, Meloni wants to keep wealthy people in Italy, Russia’s return to the ice draws causes controversy

South Africans vote in pivotal local elections

Voters in Africa’s wealthiest country have a pivotal election of their own today, with over 250 local contests nationwide. The elections are widely seen as a referendum on the African National Congress (ANC), the party that has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid, amid frustration over pervasive corruption, crumbling public services , and rising migration . The ANC has seen its standing slide in recent years. In 2024, it lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in 30 years and, in the 2021 municipal elections, saw its support fall below 50%. Polls show its support could fall below 40% in today’s contests, likely losing ground to the rival Democratic Alliance and former President Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe party. But the ANC remains the largest party in South Africa, and its loss could lead to unstable governing coalitions in many cities and strain ties that carefully bind the national government.

Meloni wants to tax wealthy residents who leave

The Italian PM’s government has drafted a special levy on wealthy residents leaving the country as part of next year’s budget. The so-called “exit tax” amounts to a 26% capital gains tax on people with $1.3 million or more in assets who decide to relocate abroad. The measure isn't estimated to yield much revenue — $4.5 million in its first year — but it comes as Meloni faces Italians frustrated by surging inflation. Wealth taxes have become a contentious issue worldwide in recent years. France established its own exit tax in 2012, and voters in California considered a measure to tax billionaires in yesterday’s midterms (the result is still too early to call). But Meloni’s proposal could also rattle the country’s wealthy expats. Some 4,000 emigrated to Italy in under a decade, drawn by a flat tax on foreign income that the country introduced to boost its sluggish economy.

Russia’s return to hockey tournament gets icy reception