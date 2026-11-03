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Bangladeshi garment workers’ protests, Trump’s last-ditch midterm effort, Mexico’s new ban on phones in schools

Members of the Green Bangla Garment Workers Federation hold a protest rally demanding the immediate reconstitution of the wage board for garment workers and the announcement of a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 9, 2026.

Members of the Green Bangla Garment Workers Federation hold a protest rally demanding the immediate reconstitution of the wage board for garment workers and the announcement of a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on October 9, 2026.

Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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November 03, 2026
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Bangladeshi garment workers demand higher wages

Garment workers in Bangladesh have taken to the streets over the past week, demanding higher wages and forcing more than 600 factories to shut down nationwide. Protests escalated on Sunday in the capital, Dhaka, after police fired tear gas at demonstrators. The industry generates more than $40 billion for Bangladesh per year, about 10% of its GDP, but workers say they aren’t seeing any of that money. They are demanding that the national minimum monthly wage be raised from 13,000 taka ($105), among the lowest in the world, to 30,000 taka ($242). Recently-elected PM Tarique Rahman has scrambled to contain the unrest, announcing a new wage board to review workers’ demands. Worker strikes could have a global impact: Bangladesh is the world’s second-largest garment exporter after China, supplying about 7% of garments worldwide, including to major brands like H&M, Primark, and Uniqlo.

Trump throws a midterm Hail Mary: ending aid to Israel

US President Donald Trump said this morning that the US would halt $4 billion in annual aid to Israel by the end of this year. During an interview with Fox News, the president said Israel is prosperous enough to fund its own defense, but added that commercial arms sales will continue. It’s unclear how Washington will end the assistance early, given the aid agreement expires in 2028. But Trump appears more concerned with politics than logistics: he argued Israel had become too much of a talking point for Democratic candidates like Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, who is currently polling ahead of his Republican opponent. As we reported yesterday, Israel has become a defining issue for Democrats as public opinion sours on the country. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to comment on Trump’s announcement, but told the Economist in January that he wanted to “taper off” US military aid in the next decade.

Mexico cracks down on phone usage in schools

Starting today, Mexico will ban phones in elementary and middle schools. The restrictions, championed by President Claudia Sheinbaum, aim to improve students’ focus and learning outcomes. But critics warn the new policy could put children at risk. In parts of the country plagued by cartel violence, parents worry that the ban could prevent them from contacting their children during emergencies or checking that they're safe. In the first half of this year, nearly 10% of Mexicans under the age of 18 were victims of some form of organized crime. Mexico is hardly alone: 114 other countries have already imposed nationwide cellphone bans in schools.

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