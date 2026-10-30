You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - October 30, 2026

Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it



Poppy production surged dramatically in Afghanistan despite the Taliban banning its cultivation in 2022. Why are Afghan farmers taking the risk of growing it illegally?

A) Farmers feel squeezed by high costs and low crop prices

B) The Taliban is quietly looking the other way to fund its own budget through drug revenue

C) Afghan farmers discovered that Taliban crop inspectors can’t tell a poppy from a rose after a long day

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!