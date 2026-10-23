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Brazil’s presidential runoff, Serbia’s place-swapping election, Israel’s fresh West Bank crackdown

​Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro speaks during a presidential debate, ahead of the runoff presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 18, 2026.

Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro speaks during a presidential debate, ahead of the runoff presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 18, 2026.

REUTERS/Jean Carniel
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 23, 2026
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Brazil finally decides: Lula or Bolsonaro?

After a deeply polarizing campaign, Brazilian voters will finally go to the polls on Sunday to choose: left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, who has served three terms since 2002, or right-winger Flávio Bolsonaro, whose father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was jailed for plotting a coup. Lula has campaigned as a longtime champion of Brazil’s working poor and argues that a victory by Bolsonaro, who has pledged to pardon his father, would undermine Brazil’s democracy. Bolsonaro, a hardline law and order candidate, has benefited from widespread discontent with Brazil’s sluggish economy, persistent street crime, and perceptions of judicial overreach. Each candidate has framed the race as existential for the country. Both have also faced questions about corruption. A win by Bolsonaro, who holds a narrow lead in the polls, would tilt Latin America’s largest economy closer to the US, though China would remain Brazil’s largest trade partner.

Serbia’s protesters head to the polls

Student protesters in Serbia will finally take their frustrations to the polls on Sunday in a long-awaited national election. The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), led by former President Aleksandar Vučić, has been in power since 2012, a 14-year stretch marked by economic growth but also significant democratic backsliding. In 2024, anti-government protesters took to the streets over alleged corruption after the collapse of a sketchily built railway station canopy that killed 16 people. Since then, the student-led movement has organized nationwide demonstrations and built a grassroots political campaign, fielding its own slate of candidates under the banner “Student List.” Vučić, meanwhile, resigned from the presidency in September to extend his grip on power by running for prime minister (Vladimir Putin should sue for plagiarism!). Polls suggest a tight race, and the stakes are high: A Vučić victory could fuel further unrest, while a Student List win could prompt resistance from the SNS.

Killing of IDF soldiers triggers massive new West Bank operation

After Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Friday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu closed off access to the territory and vowed to unleash the largest military operation there since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. The violence comes just days before a pivotal national election, in which Netanyahu is polling neck and neck with an opposition coalition led by former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot. Neither bloc has a clear path to forming a government. Netanyahu’s reelection campaign has focused on his tough-on-security credentials, although he still faces serious questions about intelligence failures that preceded the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks. Most Israeli voters support tough security measures in the West Bank, as well as Netanyahu’s military campaigns in Lebanon, Gaza, and Iran. His actions in the West Bank over the coming days will shape voters’ perceptions in the final stretch before the election.

bolsonaroelectionlulaserbiavucicwest bankbenjamin netanyahupalestineisraelbrazil

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