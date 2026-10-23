Brazil finally decides: Lula or Bolsonaro?

After a deeply polarizing campaign, Brazilian voters will finally go to the polls on Sunday to choose: left-wing incumbent Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, who has served three terms since 2002, or right-winger Flávio Bolsonaro, whose father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was jailed for plotting a coup. Lula has campaigned as a longtime champion of Brazil’s working poor and argues that a victory by Bolsonaro, who has pledged to pardon his father, would undermine Brazil’s democracy. Bolsonaro, a hardline law and order candidate, has benefited from widespread discontent with Brazil’s sluggish economy, persistent street crime, and perceptions of judicial overreach. Each candidate has framed the race as existential for the country. Both have also faced questions about corruption. A win by Bolsonaro, who holds a narrow lead in the polls, would tilt Latin America’s largest economy closer to the US, though China would remain Brazil’s largest trade partner.

Serbia’s protesters head to the polls

Student protesters in Serbia will finally take their frustrations to the polls on Sunday in a long-awaited national election. The Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), led by former President Aleksandar Vučić, has been in power since 2012, a 14-year stretch marked by economic growth but also significant democratic backsliding. In 2024, anti-government protesters took to the streets over alleged corruption after the collapse of a sketchily built railway station canopy that killed 16 people. Since then, the student-led movement has organized nationwide demonstrations and built a grassroots political campaign, fielding its own slate of candidates under the banner “Student List.” Vučić, meanwhile, resigned from the presidency in September to extend his grip on power by running for prime minister (Vladimir Putin should sue for plagiarism !). Polls suggest a tight race, and the stakes are high: A Vučić victory could fuel further unrest, while a Student List win could prompt resistance from the SNS.

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