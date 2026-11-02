On Sunday, Americans turned their clocks back an hour to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time. The seasonal shuffle began in World War I, when Germany and Austria-Hungary did so to conserve energy. A century later, the world can't agree on whether changing the clocks is worth the trouble. More than 140 countries have used DST at some point, but around half have since ditched it.
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The world can't agree on Daylight Saving Time
GZERO Media
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November 02, 2026
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.