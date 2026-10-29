Alaskan Senate race controversy shakes up midterms, Putin courts African leaders, Albania cracks down on youth protests

Alaska Democrat’s election shenanigans cast doubt over midterms

Alaska has launched a criminal probe into Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign after The Times revealed a plan to recruit people with the same name as her Republican opponent, incumbent Dan Sullivan, to run for office and confuse voters. The ballot for next Tuesday’s midterms already features Peltola, Sullivan, and another unrelated Dan Sullivan. The Sullivan Search was revealed just days after President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the two-Sullivan ballot. Whether or not the probe finds a crime, the Peltola campaign’s approach undermines the spirit of a fair vote. That will fuel broader campaigns, led mostly by Trump allies, to question the midterms’ legitimacy . Polls show Democrats likely to retake the House, with a shot at retaking the Senate. Fifty-five percent of Americans polled think the vote will be legitimate, down more than 10 points since 2022.

Russia courts African leaders

Forty-eight African delegations, including twenty heads of state, are in Moscow this week for a summit with Russia. Russia hopes to expand its influence on a continent it has spent years competing for against China, the US, and Europe, even claiming it can be a “better partner than the colonial West.” But what can Russia offer that others cannot? For one, security. Many African governments struggle to contain insurgencies, and Russia lends military support through its state-funded paramilitary force, Africa Corps (formerly the Wagner Group). This is especially important in the Sahel, where the Africa Corps have helped military governments battle Islamic insurgents. Then there’s energy. As countries face rising fuel prices due to the Iran war, Russia is pitching its nuclear-technology expertise. At the summit, Moscow unveiled plans to develop floating nuclear power plants for coastal African countries, potentially offering a new source of electricity while deepening their dependence on Russian technology.

Albania introduces fines for protesters in crackdown