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Alaskan Senate race controversy shakes up midterms, Putin courts African leaders, Albania cracks down on youth protests

October 28, 2026, Anchorage, Alaska, USA: The Alaska State offical sample ballot shows where there are 2 Daniel Sullivans running for Alaska's Senate seat. One is Daniel J, Sullivan (called decoy Dan) and the other is the incumbant Daniel S. Sullivan.

October 28, 2026, Anchorage, Alaska, USA: The Alaska State offical sample ballot shows where there are 2 Daniel Sullivans running for Alaska's Senate seat. One is Daniel J, Sullivan (called decoy Dan) and the other is the incumbant Daniel S. Sullivan.

ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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October 29, 2026
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Alaska Democrat’s election shenanigans cast doubt over midterms

Alaska has launched a criminal probe into Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola’s campaign after The Times revealed a plan to recruit people with the same name as her Republican opponent, incumbent Dan Sullivan, to run for office and confuse voters. The ballot for next Tuesday’s midterms already features Peltola, Sullivan, and another unrelated Dan Sullivan. The Sullivan Search was revealed just days after President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the two-Sullivan ballot. Whether or not the probe finds a crime, the Peltola campaign’s approach undermines the spirit of a fair vote. That will fuel broader campaigns, led mostly by Trump allies, to question the midterms’ legitimacy. Polls show Democrats likely to retake the House, with a shot at retaking the Senate. Fifty-five percent of Americans polled think the vote will be legitimate, down more than 10 points since 2022.

Russia courts African leaders

Forty-eight African delegations, including twenty heads of state, are in Moscow this week for a summit with Russia. Russia hopes to expand its influence on a continent it has spent years competing for against China, the US, and Europe, even claiming it can be a “better partner than the colonial West.” But what can Russia offer that others cannot? For one, security. Many African governments struggle to contain insurgencies, and Russia lends military support through its state-funded paramilitary force, Africa Corps (formerly the Wagner Group). This is especially important in the Sahel, where the Africa Corps have helped military governments battle Islamic insurgents. Then there’s energy. As countries face rising fuel prices due to the Iran war, Russia is pitching its nuclear-technology expertise. At the summit, Moscow unveiled plans to develop floating nuclear power plants for coastal African countries, potentially offering a new source of electricity while deepening their dependence on Russian technology.

Albania introduces fines for protesters in crackdown

Albania has announced fines to crack down on anti-government protests that have spread across the country in recent months. Demonstrators can now be fined more than $6,000 for participating in protests that turn violent, even if they don’t personally contribute to the violence itself. That’s no small cost in Albania: the average pre-tax monthly salary is just over $1,000. Demonstrations began in June against plans to build a luxury resort on a nature reserve, backed by US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, but have since ballooned into protests over perceived government corruption, a struggling healthcare system, and a lack of opportunity for young people. Protesters have also called for the resignation of four-term Prime Minister Edi Rama. The crackdown comes as cash-strapped governments across Europe try to respond to a wave of youth-led protests. Rama said the new fines were inspired by a French bill that made protesters liable for damage they caused.

alaskarussiaafricaafrica corpsalbaniaprotestsmidterms

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