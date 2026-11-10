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Exxon’s potential return to Venezuela, China’s growing influence in Papua New Guinea, Indonesian VP’s potential resignation

An Exxon gas station located at 46 Main St. in Holmdel. Gas prices are at record highs for this time of the year. Monday, September 14, 2026.

An Exxon gas station located at 46 Main St. in Holmdel. Gas prices are at record highs for this time of the year. Monday, September 14, 2026.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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November 10, 2026
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Venezuela: Guess who’s back?

Nearly 20 years after leaving the country, Exxon is returning to Venezuela under a preliminary deal to explore production possibilities. Exxon left in 2007 after then-president Hugo Chávez changed oil contract terms and seized some of its assets. But since the US ousted Chávez’s successor, Nicolás Maduro, back in January, Washington has taken control of the oil industry and redrafted the rules to entice US oil companies again. Exxon’s return is symbolically important, but the company says it won’t actually invest without “stable policies.” One key issue: the US effectively forced the current rules upon acting president Delcy Rodríguez, a widely reviled former Maduro deputy beholden to the US. But popular opposition figure Maria Corina Machado, who recently returned from exile, has questioned the transparency of that process. If Venezuela holds elections – as both the Trump administration and Rodríguez herself have promised – would a new government try to tweak the rules again?

In Papua New Guinea, is it Taiwan out and China in?

Taiwan has put all diplomatic and economic ties with Papua New Guinea on ice, after Papua New Guinea’s Foreign Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the “One China” policy in July. Taiwan, which said it was blindsided by the decision, announced this week that it would end all aid programs to Papua New Guinea and stop purchasing its liquefied natural gas, a third of which is exported to Taiwan. China welcomed the move, but Australia, which wants to curb China’s footprint in the region, criticized it. China has been expanding its presence in the region, promising aid and investment to small island nations in exchange for cutting ties with Taiwan. But Australia has been pushing back, and Papua New Guinea – rich in minerals like copper, cobalt, and nickel that are used in battery production – has found itself caught in the middle.

Indonesia’s VP offers to resign after qualifications questioned

Indonesia’s vice president, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, offered to resign today after a probe by the country’s constitutional court last month questioned his educational credentials. It’s unclear whether the president has accepted the resignation. In Indonesia, candidates must have at least a senior high school diploma to run for office, but the court annulled the “equivalency document” Gibran submitted for his 2024 run. If he leaves office, it could widen the political rift between current president Prabowo Subianto and Gibran’s father, popular former president Joko Widodo. Widodo backed Prabowo as president in 2o24 only after he chose Gibran as his vice president, helping Prabowo win by a significant margin. But now tensions are high amid an alleged wiretapping scandal involving the president’s chief of staff, a Widodo loyalist. Meanwhile, Prabowo faces slumping approval ratings for his high-spending populist policies, and this new scandal adds more instability to his government.

australiachinadelcy rodrguezexxonmobilindonesiajoko widodonicols maduropapua new guineaprabowo subiantotaiwanvenezuela

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