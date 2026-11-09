New Paris Peace Forum chief on kids, AI and a shifting world

Can sovereignty and cooperation go together? Franck Paris, the new director general of the Paris Peace Forum, says sovereignty without cooperation is "just an illusion."



At the sidelines of the 2026 Paris Peace Forum GZERO Media's Tony Maciulis sat down with Franck Paris to discuss this year's theme "from sovereignty to cooperation" and the inaugural child summit. Paris says the summit comes at a moment when international solidarity is shrinking. Almost 20 heads of state are expected to attend and endorse a common declaration on children's well-being. The summit will also focus on children's safety online, a key priority of the French presidency of the G7.