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Nvidia’s Huang resigns, Bombs threats grip Europe, Spain’s PM gets boost before election

U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech at an event on artificial intelligence in Tokyo on Nov. 13, 2024.

U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia Corp. CEO Jensen Huang delivers a speech at an event on artificial intelligence in Tokyo on Nov. 13, 2024.

Kyodo via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment

Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.

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November 12, 2026
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Jensen Huang resigns as CEO of Nvidia

The co-founder of the chipmaking colossus resigned on Thursday, just days after admitting to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Huang’s exit sends shockwaves through the tech industry and the wider geopolitics attached to it. He was, personally, the force that made Nvidia a dominant player in AI, both as an elite chipmaker and data center investor. His exit could rattle investor sentiment in the AI boom and raises the question of whether Nvidia can maintain its leading position in the sector. If not, competition for its market share will be brutal (and political) among both American and Chinese firms. What’s more, we don’t know whether Huang’s affair compromised US national security. This all highlights a new kind of risk: tech companies exert almost state-like power in some areas of global politics, but they often depend heavily on their CEOs, whose vulnerabilities or indiscretions can quickly rattle the world.

Mysterious bomb threats continue to rattle Europe

Hundreds of schools across Italy were evacuated on Wednesday due to hoax bomb threats emailed to over 6,000 schools. These are just the latest in a wave of hoax threats impacting Europe. Last week, airports in several countries, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, and Ireland, received multiple bomb threats that grounded dozens of flights and, in some cases, forced emergency landings. Yet, no explosives were found. Dozens of threats were also made to schools in Northern Ireland and Scotland yesterday. And once again, no bombs were discovered. European authorities have yet to say who they think is responsible, though they have said the threats appear to be coordinated. The incidents come amid growing concerns in Europe over hybrid attacks from Russia and Iran, particularly after hackers that French officials said were affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeted refrigeration systems in cyberattacks across France, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Spain’s PM gets a big win before elections

Just one day after Spanish workers staged the country’s largest general strike in over a decade, Pedro Sánchez scored a major political victory. Parliament passed a much-anticipated housing reform earlier today that caps rent, includes a temporary ban on evictions, and imposes restrictions on corporate ownership of rental properties. Sánchez’s government has been plagued by corruption scandals and low approval ratings, and he made a risky gamble this summer by calling snap elections amid widespread anger over housing costs. Since then, he has tried to position himself as a champion of housing reform, and the new measures give him a real victory to tout. Meanwhile, the leader of the conservative People’s Party, which has been leading Sánchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party in the polls, vowed to repeal the reforms if elected, which might also help Sánchez ahead of the election at the end of the month.

ai chipsartificial intelligencecyberattackseuropeiranjensen huangpeoples partyrussiaspainnvidia

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