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Protests in Spain ahead of elections, New Congress takes shape, El Salvador angers US officials

November 11, 2026, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: Protesters march through Barcelona during a nationwide general strike over Spainâ€™s housing crisis and demands for higher wages.

November 11, 2026, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: Protesters march through Barcelona during a nationwide general strike over Spainâ€™s housing crisis and demands for higher wages.

ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Lottie Tellyn
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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November 11, 2026
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Spaniards go on strike over housing costs

Spanish workers are taking to the streets today for the country’s first general strike in 14 years, protesting against a severe housing crisis and soaring living costs. The timing might seem bad for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez – who faces snap elections on November 29 – but his government actually encouraged the strike. With his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party sliding in the polls, Sánchez has sought to capitalize on public anger over housing costs, which came to a head this summer after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from her Madrid apartment. By backing the protests, Sánchez hopes to cast his party as the champion of housing reform ahead of the vote. But it’s a risky gamble. The conservative People’s Party and far-right Vox have been surging in the polls after the mass wave of migration in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this summer.

Democrats’ internal battle over the new Congress begins

One week after scoring majorities in the US House and Senate, Democrats’ battles over the party’s direction in the new Congress are taking shape. Progressive and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, said on Tuesday he would not support Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader in January. Sanders was joined by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who called for a broader discussion on who should lead Senate Democrats, along with a number of newly elected progressive senators, some of whom argued Schumer, who has led democrats in the Senate since 2017, is too old and too moderate to lead. However, Schumer’s election only requires a majority of Senate Democrats to support him, which he appears on track to win if no one else announces a run. Across the aisle, Republicans re-elected Sen. John Thune as party leader in the chamber, and House Republicans chose Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan as minority leader, who pitched himself as best prepared to push back against the Democratic majority.

El Salvador’s venture into Haiti begins to divide the Trump administration

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele’s military adventure into Haiti is getting increasingly aggressive. On Monday, he posted a video on X showing a Salvadoran helicopter destroying an alleged gang headquarters after crowdsourcing its location directly from a social media user. And last week, Salvadoran helicopters fired on gangs attacking members of the UN-backed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), but hit the nearby US Embassy building in the process, according to US officials. Although President Donald Trump reportedly gave Bukele his blessing to send troops to Haiti, it may be causing a rift in the Trump administration. State Department officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, worry that poor coordination between the Salvadorans and the GSF – which the Trump administration has strongly supported – could undermine efforts to restore order in Haiti.

bernie sandersceutachuck schumerel salvadorhaitihouse of representativeshousing crisismarco rubiomigrationnayib bukelevoxspain

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