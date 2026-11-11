Protests in Spain ahead of elections, New Congress takes shape, El Salvador angers US officials

Spaniards go on strike over housing costs

Spanish workers are taking to the streets today for the country’s first general strike in 14 years, protesting against a severe housing crisis and soaring living costs. The timing might seem bad for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez – who faces snap elections on November 29 – but his government actually encouraged the strike. With his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party sliding in the polls, Sánchez has sought to capitalize on public anger over housing costs, which came to a head this summer after an 87-year-old woman was evicted from her Madrid apartment. By backing the protests, Sánchez hopes to cast his party as the champion of housing reform ahead of the vote. But it’s a risky gamble. The conservative People’s Party and far-right Vox have been surging in the polls after the mass wave of migration in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this summer.

Democrats’ internal battle over the new Congress begins

One week after scoring majorities in the US House and Senate, Democrats’ battles over the party’s direction in the new Congress are taking shape. Progressive and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with Democrats, said on Tuesday he would not support Sen. Chuck Schumer as majority leader in January. Sanders was joined by Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who called for a broader discussion on who should lead Senate Democrats, along with a number of newly elected progressive senators, some of whom argued Schumer, who has led democrats in the Senate since 2017, is too old and too moderate to lead. However, Schumer’s election only requires a majority of Senate Democrats to support him, which he appears on track to win if no one else announces a run. Across the aisle, Republicans re-elected Sen. John Thune as party leader in the chamber, and House Republicans chose Trump ally Rep. Jim Jordan as minority leader, who pitched himself as best prepared to push back against the Democratic majority.

El Salvador’s venture into Haiti begins to divide the Trump administration