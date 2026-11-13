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Milei malaise?

Milei malaise?
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickNovember 13, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Three years into his presidency, Argentina’s eccentric libertarian leader is facing growing political pressure. Milei took office promising to rein in Argentina’s runaway inflation, and he has largely delivered. But that success has come at a cost. Sweeping cuts to social spending and a struggling labor market are increasingly weighing on Argentines. And now, voters' priorities are shifting. In October, for the first time in a year, respondents ranked “jobs” as their top concern, overtaking both corruption and inflation. With a national election next October, Milei now faces a challenge: convincing voters that his economic reforms were worth the pain.

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