That list got shorter on Tuesday after a UK court overturned laws criminalizing homosexuality in Trinidad and Tobago, ending an 11-year-long legal battle. The Caribbean is home to several Commonwealth countries – mostly former British colonies that still recognize the British monarch as their head of state – that still have laws around homosexuality. As a region, the Caribbean is a notable exception when it comes to anti-LGBTQ laws in the Western Hemisphere, where most countries have decriminalized same-sex relations. LGBTQ activists hope the landmark ruling will set a precedent for other Caribbean nations to follow suit.
Hard Numbers
Court overturns Trinidad and Tobago's anti-gay laws
Natalie Johnson
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Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.
By Will FitzpatrickNovember 11, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.
Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.
Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.