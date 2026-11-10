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Americans want Trump to prioritize their wallets

Americans want Trump to prioritize their wallets
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickNovember 10, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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A new YouGov poll, conducted on behalf of the Institute for Global Affairs, a nonprofit geopolitics education organization founded by Ian Bremmer, reveals how much affordability was top of mind for voters during last week’s midterm elections. Most voters said they’d rather prioritize their wallets over military goals. It’s a timely reminder as negotiations between the US, Qatar, and Iran kick off this week to find a diplomatic solution to end the war, even as both sides assert that they won’t allow for major concessions to the other.

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