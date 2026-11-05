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Bomb threats disrupt flights across Europe

Bomb threats disrupt flights across Europe
Will Fitzpatrick
Lottie Tellyn
By Lottie TellynNovember 05, 2026
Lottie Tellyn

Lottie is a reporter at GZERO, where she covers all things geopolitics for the website and daily newsletter. Before moving to the US, she reported for The Times and Sunday Times of London, writing about everything from sports and travel to foreign affairs and breaking news. Lottie has a bachelor’s in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Oxford University, and a master’s in journalism from Columbia University. Originally from Hampshire, England, she now lives in New York, where she can usually be found inviting far too many people round for dinner, out running in the park, and trying to remember to drive on the wrong side of the road.

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Airlines across the continent have been affected by threats, now in their second week, with some planes making emergency landings or being escorted by fighter jets. The countries affected, including Spain, France, Ireland and Bulgaria, haven’t established who is behind the threats, but aviation experts say they are likely coordinated. It comes as parts of Europe face increasing “hybrid attacks”: last month, temperature systems for fridges and freezers in supermarkets across the continent were hacked, destroying millions of dollars of food.

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