First time for everything

Not bad for a debut! Almgren, a former risk analyst and amateur soccer and track star who dedicated himself full time to distance running in 2025, had never run a marathon before Sunday. You read that right — it was his first marathon ever. He is the first European-born winner of the NYC race in 30 years. Last year he became the first non-African-born runner to crack the 59-minute mark in a half marathon, accomplishing the feat at Valencia. A few days later he flew to New York to watch the 2025 NYC Marathon and decided he’d give 26.2 miles a shot.