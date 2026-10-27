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One year since the El Fasher massacre

One year since the El Fasher massacre
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickOctober 27, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick

Will Fitzpatrick is a multimedia reporter and producer at GZERO, where he does a little bit of everything: writing for the GZERO Daily, creating social videos, producing GZERO World, and whatever else the news cycle throws his way.

Before GZERO, Will worked in documentary film on both the production and post-production sides, including on Everest: The Other Side and on The First Wave. He has also directed and produced two short documentaries of his own. Outside the film world, Will has worked as a freelance journalist, with reporting that has taken him from the dhow workshops of Oman to the mountains of Patagonia, with plenty of stops in between. He’s especially interested in the niche, hard-to-reach, and underreported stories that reveal something bigger about how the world works.

Will studied economics and world politics at Hamilton College and received his Master’s in journalism from New York University. When he's not reporting, you can likely find Will tending to his oyster farm, on a bike, or somewhere outdoors.

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Sudan marks a grim anniversary this week. Tens of thousands still remain missing after the RSF’s siege of El Fasher. The RSF also remains in control of the city, and the civil war continues to drag on with seemingly no end in sight. To mark the occasion, the British government has sanctioned 15 Sudanese military leaders from both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the rebel RSF over their involvement in sexual violence during the atrocities in El Fasher. But the sanctions are a relatively small response to what some have called one of the worst massacres of the century. Since Sudan’s civil war began, more than 14 million people – roughly a quarter of the population – have been displaced, while an estimated 150,000 have been killed.

civil warrapid support forcesel fashersudan

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