Climate targets now out of reach

That’s way above the UN target of 1.5 degrees that was set by the 2015 Paris Agreement. The UN says the world can still turn things around, but only through steep emissions cuts. It says governments could limit the overshoot to around 1.8 degrees by mid-century, but only if they slash emissions 18% over the next four years, 45% by 2035, and 69% by 2040. Are governments really willing to take such drastic steps now?