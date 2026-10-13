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The GOP’s Musky scent

The GOP’s Musky scent
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentOctober 13, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Musk’s cash splash – which makes him the largest known midterm donor – is meant to help Republicans head off a so-called “Blue Wave” of Democrat support that could cost the GOP not only the House, but possibly the Senate as well. It signals that Musk intends to remain a fixture of Republican politics, despite his rocky exit from the Trump administration last year, where he ran the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s money has gone to various Political Action Committees (PACs) that are aiming to boost turnout among the MAGA base. The tight Senate race in Texas, where Musk is a resident, has been a particular focus of his activity.

blue wavemuskrepublicanstrump administrationdepartment of government efficiencymidterms

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