The GOP’s Musky scent

Musk’s cash splash – which makes him the largest known midterm donor – is meant to help Republicans head off a so-called “Blue Wave” of Democrat support that could cost the GOP not only the House, but possibly the Senate as well. It signals that Musk intends to remain a fixture of Republican politics, despite his rocky exit from the Trump administration last year, where he ran the Department of Government Efficiency. Musk’s money has gone to various Political Action Committees (PACs) that are aiming to boost turnout among the MAGA base. The tight Senate race in Texas, where Musk is a resident, has been a particular focus of his activity.