Zelensky and Hungary’s prime minister meet in Ukraine

Péter Magyar and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet today in Transcarpathia, a region in western Ukraine home to tens of thousands of ethnic Hungarians. It marks the second official meeting between the two leaders since Magyar took office in May, but their first on Ukrainian soil. Magyar has taken a more pro-Ukraine stance than his predecessor Viktor Orbán, but his support for Kyiv has its conditions. One of Magyar’s top priorities is protecting the rights of ethnic Hungarians, a minority in Ukraine, and today’s meeting follows a change in Ukrainian law – that Magyar advocated for – that expanded language rights for ethnic Hungarians. While Magyar supports some humanitarian aid to Ukraine, he remains opposed to compulsory funding through the EU budget. Keeping Ukraine in Magyar’s good graces will be crucial for Zelensky as he seeks more European financial support.

Australia weighs AI likeness protections

Australia’s parliament will hear recommendations today about stronger protections against generative AI and deepfakes and expanding citizens’ control over the use of their likeness, face, and voice. The Joint Select Committee on AI will report to parliament with 44 other recommendations, including on how to balance intellectual property rights with AI model training. Denmark has proposed its own likeness copyright rules, which have yet to be voted into law, while center-left parties in the European Parliament are also pushing for similar regulations. But even if Australia’s recommendations are signed into law, the country will have to answer a number of new legal questions: what counts as a likeness? And what does the right to one’s likeness allow a person to do? Australia has been building a global reputation for tech regulation, including becoming the first country to ban social media (with mixed success) for under-16s last year.

Trump readies new tariffs on dozens of countries

The White House is reportedly preparing a new swath of tariffs, targeting countries the US accuses of using government subsidies to help local companies undercut American competitors. According to this scoop by the Wall Street Journal, the list includes more than a dozen countries, including the EU and China. Trade investigations of this kind are a way for US President Donald Trump to SCOTUS-proof his muscular tariffs policy – the court struck down an earlier set of tariffs that lacked legal justification. The specific rates aren’t known yet, but there is a carveout: any nations that have already reached trade deals with Trump – such as the EU and Japan – will not see tariffs any higher than what they agreed to. Still, the timing makes it a bold move by Trump: his party just got shellacked in an election that was largely about affordability, and he’s been working to preserve a delicate trade truce with Beijing.