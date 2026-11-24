In this GZERO Europe, Carl Bildt looks at why Russia is pushing to change the subject in negotiations over Ukraine, shifting attention from a ceasefire to the future of European security.

Following recent talks in Abu Dhabi, Carl unpacks Moscow’s effort to broaden the scope of negotiations, calling for a discussion of Europe’s security architecture instead of addressing demands for an immediate ceasefire.But that framework is already established through agreements such as the 1975 Helsinki Accords. As Carl argues, “the problem is not that we don’t have an order.” Rather, Russia is violating its existing commitments, including respect for territorial integrity and every nation’s right to choose its own security orientation.



Carl also examines Putin’s intensifying attacks on Ukrainian cities and why he believes meaningful progress toward negotiations is unlikely until Russia recognizes that its military strategy is failing.