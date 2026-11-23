European countries have seen this as a triumph over the last 80 years, according to Timothy Lang , Emeritus Professor of Food Policy at City University of London, keeping costs down and a wide variety of foods available in supermarkets. But now, Lang says, “Getting rid of storage, cutting inefficiencies and slowness within food systems, [and] ensuring ever more fluid flows of food,” is becoming a systemic failure, given new threats to supply chains.

What are the risks? Europe is a net exporter by value but a net importer by nutrition, meaning it largely exports high-cost goods like wine and chocolate, and imports low-cost goods like fruit and soybeans. As a result, most countries depend on food grown abroad to meet their citizens’ needs.

The UK, too, officially launched its “ Be Ready ” campaign last month, advising households to keep three days’ worth of food and water at home in case of an emergency. The drive triggered a nationwide surge in retail sales as Britons stocked up on long-lasting products like bottled water and canned goods. Across Europe, countries are embracing that same message: be ready.

Across the Atlantic, European countries feel differently. A wave of cyberattacks, warnings about extreme weather, and wars in Ukraine and Iran have pushed European countries to boost their food supplies. Earlier this month, the EU recommended that all households keep 72 hours of basic supplies at home to ease the strain on emergency services in a crisis. Local governments in France, including Normandy and Finistère, did the same in October.

Last week, US Vice President JD Vance ​told Fox News that there was no need for Americans to prepare for disaster by stockpiling. “A lot of my friends have reached out asking if they should prepare to build a bunker or stock up on food and water,” he said, after the host asked if Americans should stockpile too. “My answer to that is no.”

Privacy notice: By signing up, I acknowledge that I have read, understand, and consent to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use , including the transfer of my personal data to the United States from my country of residence (if different).

The immediate concerns. Risks to food storage and distribution are top of mind. This fall, cyberattacks on at least eight European countries, including France, Belgium and Luxembourg, targeted supermarket fridges and cost them millions of euros in spoiled food. Meanwhile, this year’s Super El Niño also threatens crops with higher risks of extreme weather events, like drought or flooding – many countries, such as El Salvador and Indonesia, from which Europe imports agricultural products like vegetables, coffee, seafood and palm oil, have already seen crop failures.

The war in Ukraine also puts pressure on countries Europe relies on for food. Once known as the “breadbasket of Europe,” Ukraine saw its wheat exports drop dramatically from over 1.1 million tons in February 2022 to just under 10,000 that April. It now exports a little over 550,000 per month. Nearly five years later, the war continues to pressure global wheat supplies. Meanwhile, the war in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz have driven up fertilizer prices, making it more expensive for EU countries to grow food at home.

Shifting from a “just-in-time” to “just-in-case” approach. After Germany targeted British food imports during World War II, the UK pushed for greater agricultural self-sufficiency. But in the decades that followed, it embraced a “just-in-time” approach, importing food just days before it is expected to be sold and eaten.

While that strategy keeps costs down and fresh produce available year-round, it is vulnerable to disruption from unexpected shocks. When ports of entry to the UK were closed after the Covid pandemic hit, many supermarkets were left with empty shelves. Now, the UK-based think tank, the National Preparedness Commission, whose 2026 report Lang authored, argues for a “just-in-case” approach that prioritizes preparedness over efficiency to help the country respond to future shocks.

Who is prepared? Scandinavian countries have increasingly adopted a just-in-case approach. Finland now has grain reserves designed to sustain its population for nine months, up from six months before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Next door, Sweden is rebuilding its grain stockpiles to store enough to provide 3,000 calories a day for each of the country’s 10.6 million citizens for a full year, and is also building seed and fertilizer stockpiles.

“I think governments are suddenly realizing that the previous model of sourcing our food and relying so much on global markets is no longer compatible with national security,” said Jack Phillipsborn, who analyzes global sustainability, biodiversity and water at Eurasia Group.

Norway is also building its reserves. In 2024, it announced plans to stockpile 82,500 tons of grain over the next five years, enough to sustain its 5.6 million population for three months if food supply chains failed. The government cited the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and climate change as national security reasons.

What comes next? Countries facing potential threats worldwide are bolstering food resilience. Taiwan, for example, has long maintained a three-month rice stockpile as part of its wartime food plan. In 2024, it increased its stockpile to seven months’ worth amid Chinese aggression.

But not everyone has the resources to plan long-term. The African Union launched a new agricultural development program in 2025, aiming to improve climate resilience and increase output. But with 307 million people experiencing or facing hunger as of 2024, many of these nations worry more about meeting current needs than building protections against future shocks. Europe’s increased stockpiling might help it weather future food shocks, but whether other countries will use that model remains to be seen.