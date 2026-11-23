Ireland approves Gazan student visas
Twenty of those students are traveling from Gaza to Ireland via Jordan today, with the other 28 to follow in December.
Dive deeper with our top stories and analysis.
Twenty of those students are traveling from Gaza to Ireland via Jordan today, with the other 28 to follow in December.
Dive deeper with our top stories and analysis.
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