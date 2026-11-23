Twenty of those students are traveling from Gaza to Ireland via Jordan today, with the other 28 to follow in December. Their visas result from a four-month campaign to overturn the Irish Department of Justice’s denial on the grounds that students could not produce the required documents, such as bank statements, to qualify. The students said that the documents had been destroyed, along with Gaza’s banking and postal system, and they could not provide them. The refusal hampered Ireland’s global reputation as a supporter of Palestinian rights, given the students were originally supposed to arrive in the summer.