Rare earths aren’t so rare in China

This week, Microsoft launched the Velocity Prize, a global competition designed to give students ages 13–16 an opportunity to demonstrate their computational thinking, coding, and creative problem-solving skills in Minecraft. Supported by Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, the competition encourages students to build digital skills and learn how to use technology responsibly while exploring future opportunities in cybersecurity.

By helping equip the next generation with the skills to navigate and shape the digital world, the Velocity Prize is helping build a pipeline of future problem-solvers who can contribute to a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem.

Read more here.