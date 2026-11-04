Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

A night of historic firsts

A night of historic firsts
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonNovember 04, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

Last night’s wins were not only pivotal but also broke multiple glass ceilings in American politics. There were at least ten historic firsts:

Abdul El-Sayed will be the first Muslim to serve in the Senate.

Keisha Lance Bottoms will be the country’s first-ever Black woman to serve as governor.

Chris Pappas will be the first openly gay man to serve in the Senate.

Gina Hinojosa will be Texas' first Latina governor.

Aaron Ford will be Nevada's first Black governor.

Deb Haaland will be the country's first Native American woman to serve as governor.

Xavier Becerra will be California's first Latino governor.

Amy Acton will be Ohio's first female governor.

The barrier-breaking wasn’t contained to the Democratic side: Republican Byron Donalds will become Florida’s first Black governor, and Marsha Blackburn will be Tennessee's first female governor.

american politicsdemocratic partyrepublican partysenatemidterms

Latest Videos

Democrats’ midterm sweep is a rebuke of Trump’s presidencyplay icon
ask ian

Democrats’ midterm sweep is a rebuke of Trump’s presidency

Will the US midterm elections bring a blue wave?
Quick Take

Will the US midterm elections bring a blue wave?

Can Europe keep Ukraine in the fight?
GZERO World Clips

Can Europe keep Ukraine in the fight?

Europe under threat from Russia
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Europe under threat from Russia

MBS CONFRONTS Trump!
Puppet Regime

MBS CONFRONTS Trump!

Who has the upper hand in the Ukraine war?
GZERO World Clips

Who has the upper hand in the Ukraine war?

More For You

First time for everything

First time for everything
Will Fitzpatrick
Not bad for a debut! Almgren, a former risk analyst and amateur soccer and track star who dedicated himself full time to distance running in 2025, had never run a marathon before Sunday. You read that right — it was his first marathon ever. He is the first European-born winner of the NYC race in 30 years. Last year he became the first [...]

US oil companies fill their coffers

US oil companies fill their coffers
Lottie Tellyn
While the average American household has spent $1,100 more on gas and diesel since the start of the Iran war, oil companies have been profiting from higher fuel prices. The same 50 US oil and gas companies made less than $47 billion in profits over the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump boasted that the US was making a [...]

Afghanistan’s poppy problem

Afghanistan’s poppy problem
Will Fitzpatrick
As Afghan farmers struggle with high operating costs and low crop prices, more are taking a risk by illegally growing poppy to feed their families. Poppy is a key ingredient in opium – which can then be used to make heroin – and Afghanistan has long been a major producer. Before the Taliban banned cultivation in 2022, the country supplied more [...]

Fuel costs halt three-year cruise around the world

Fuel costs halt three-year cruise around the world
Lottie Tellyn
Ship owner Villa Vie Residences told passengers the cruise would end its journey early in Cambodia because refueling costs have jumped more than 300% since the start of the Iran war. Some passengers have now flown home, while others are still waiting in the port city of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. The ship, Odyssey, was one of the few designed for [...]