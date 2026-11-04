A night of historic firsts

Last night’s wins were not only pivotal but also broke multiple glass ceilings in American politics. There were at least ten historic firsts:

Abdul El-Sayed will be the first Muslim to serve in the Senate.

Keisha Lance Bottoms will be the country’s first-ever Black woman to serve as governor.

Chris Pappas will be the first openly gay man to serve in the Senate.

Gina Hinojosa will be Texas' first Latina governor.

Aaron Ford will be Nevada's first Black governor.

Deb Haaland will be the country's first Native American woman to serve as governor.

Xavier Becerra will be California's first Latino governor.

Amy Acton will be Ohio's first female governor.

The barrier-breaking wasn’t contained to the Democratic side: Republican Byron Donalds will become Florida’s first Black governor, and Marsha Blackburn will be Tennessee's first female governor.

